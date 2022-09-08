Nearly all of Sunday's front pages focus on the Royal Family reuniting to mourn the death of the Queen. Most of the front pages focus on the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they read tributes left by mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Sunday Times says the brothers "put months of bitter discord behind them" to jointly honour their grandmother's memory. The Sunday Telegraph's headline is "Reunited in sorrow". "Together for granny" is the The Sunday Express choice. It describes seeing the couples together again as a "powerful symbol of unity at a time of great loss".

