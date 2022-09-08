Read full article on original website
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
Charles III to reign ‘more like a Scandinavian monarchy’
The reign of King Charles III will see Britain’s royalty become “more like a Scandinavian monarchy”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has predicted.Mr Brown said he expected Charles to perform his duties in a more informal and “approachable” way than his mother Elizabeth II, with a slimmed-down royal family on display.Like the UK, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are all constitutional monarchies, but their sovereigns have long adopted a less formal style than British queens and kings, with less emphasis on pageantry and ceremony and smaller royal families taking part in official duties.Another former prime minister Theresa May agreed that...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Staffordshire residents who met Queen asked to share memories
People who met the Queen have been asked to share memories so they can be "captured for future generations". Staffordshire County Council asked residents to share their stories, pictures and videos on social media with the hashtag #WhenIMetTheQueen. The county's archive service will then put together a "snapshot of memories".
BBC
Lynette White: Tony Paris, one of Cardiff Three, dies
Tony Paris, one of the three men wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of Cardiff woman Lynette White, has died. Mr Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller, who became known as the "Cardiff Three", were jailed in 1990 but cleared at the Court of Appeal. The real murderer, Jeffrey Gafoor,...
BBC
King Charles presented with the keys of Edinburgh
King Charles III has attended the traditional Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. In a symbolic gesture, the King has been offered the keys of the city by Edinburgh's Lord Provost Robert Aldridge.
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
Crowds line Edinburgh streets for Queen procession
Thousands of people watched in near-silence as the Queen's coffin made its journey up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. The Queen's children, led by King Charles III, walked behind the hearse as it drove from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral. A service of remembrance is now being...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'Reunited in sorrow' and 'Russian forces retreat'
Nearly all of Sunday's front pages focus on the Royal Family reuniting to mourn the death of the Queen. Most of the front pages focus on the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they read tributes left by mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Sunday Times says the brothers "put months of bitter discord behind them" to jointly honour their grandmother's memory. The Sunday Telegraph's headline is "Reunited in sorrow". "Together for granny" is the The Sunday Express choice. It describes seeing the couples together again as a "powerful symbol of unity at a time of great loss".
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
William and Harry united in grief
Headline writers would have been thinking about "Brothers in arms" or maybe "Brothers in grief" for their coverage. The sight of Princes William and Harry meeting the crowds together will become one of the stand-out and most unexpected images from what have been sombre days. With their wives, Catherine and...
BBC
The Archers marks the death of the Queen
The Archers marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as characters reminisced about her life in a specially-recorded scene at the start of Sunday's episode. Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy, two of the Radio 4 drama's longest-serving characters, were heard reflecting on the Queen's almost 70-year reign. Lillian described The...
BBC
Prince William to fashion role for modern Wales - Mark Drakeford
Prince William will try to carry out his new role in a way fitting for modern Wales, Mark Drakeford has said. The first minister said he had a "very warm" conversation with the prince after he and his wife Catherine were named Prince and Princess of Wales. Mr Drakeford said...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and is making a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10:00 and will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
BBC
Queen's piper recalls her 'quick wit' and kindness
As tributes to Queen Elizabeth II continue to pour in, her personal piper has recalled the monarch's quick wit. Pipe Major Scott Methven, 48, who served the Queen between 2015 and 2019, said she delivered regular one-liners. When he was appointed, she joked: "The whole reason you got the job...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Couple opened card from monarch on the day she died
A couple have spoken of their mixed emotions about opening a hand-signed card from Queen Elizabeth II on the day she died. Tricia and Ray Pont from Godalming, Surrey, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple learned of the Queen's illness while they were out on a celebratory...
BBC
James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for 'disgusting' interview
Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making "creepy" and "disgusting" comments in an on-stage interview. The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond. Audience...
BBC
Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Leicester. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place in the Town Hall at 13:00 BST...
BBC
Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61
The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan has died aged 61. The broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own show on weekend mornings. The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said staff were "shocked and saddened" by the "death...
