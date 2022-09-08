Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
BBC
Queen was bright and focused in last audience, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson has said the late Queen Elizabeth II was "bright and focused" in their last meeting before his resignation as prime minister. He tendered his resignation to the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday last week before she appointed his replacement, Liz Truss. Mr Johnson told the...
BBC
Prince William to fashion role for modern Wales - Mark Drakeford
Prince William will try to carry out his new role in a way fitting for modern Wales, Mark Drakeford has said. The first minister said he had a "very warm" conversation with the prince after he and his wife Catherine were named Prince and Princess of Wales. Mr Drakeford said...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
King Charles III: More proclamations made in Cornwall towns
Further proclamations of the accession of King Charles III have been made in Cornwall towns following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. Cornwall's county proclamation was held in Truro on Sunday, followed by events...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
Crowds line Edinburgh streets for Queen procession
Thousands of people watched in near-silence as the Queen's coffin made its journey up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. The Queen's children, led by King Charles III, walked behind the hearse as it drove from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral. A service of remembrance is now being...
BBC
Queen's piper recalls her 'quick wit' and kindness
As tributes to Queen Elizabeth II continue to pour in, her personal piper has recalled the monarch's quick wit. Pipe Major Scott Methven, 48, who served the Queen between 2015 and 2019, said she delivered regular one-liners. When he was appointed, she joked: "The whole reason you got the job...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
William and Harry united in grief
Headline writers would have been thinking about "Brothers in arms" or maybe "Brothers in grief" for their coverage. The sight of Princes William and Harry meeting the crowds together will become one of the stand-out and most unexpected images from what have been sombre days. With their wives, Catherine and...
BBC
Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title
The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect". Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday. In a phone call with Wales' first minister, the prince is said to...
BBC
Prince Harry remembers Queen Elizabeth II's infectious smile
The Duke of Sussex has remembered his grandmother's "infectious smile" in a touching tribute to the late Queen. Describing Elizabeth II as a "guiding compass" in her commitment to service and duty, Prince Harry said he was grateful for the "special moments" they shared. "You are already sorely missed, not...
BBC
King Charles III's speech to Parliament: 'A very simple, but extremely moving occasion'
Few settings can inspire awe and evoke the weight of history like Westminster Hall. It hosted Henry VIII's Coronation Banquet in 1509, the trial of Guy Fawkes in 1606 and in modern times, speeches from era-defining figures such as Nelson Mandela, Presidents Obama and De Gaulle and, on five separate occasions, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and is making a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10:00 and will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Never felt dressed without her handbag'
The Queen said she "never felt fully dressed without her handbag", the manufacturer of her signature leather bags said as he paid tribute to her. Launer London, based in Walsall, West Midlands, has held the Royal Warrant since the 1960s. She wore a Launer bag to compliment her outfit for...
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
BBC
James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for 'disgusting' interview
Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making "creepy" and "disgusting" comments in an on-stage interview. The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond. Audience...
BBC
King Charles' life will change, Winston Churchill's grandson says
The grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Nicholas Soames, has said King Charles' life will change. Sir Nicholas, a former Mid Sussex MP, also said it did not matter if his friend of 65 years had expressed his views on issues in the past. He said he will observe "constitutional...
BBC
Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61
The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan has died aged 61. The broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own show on weekend mornings. The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said staff were "shocked and saddened" by the "death...
Comments / 0