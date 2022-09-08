ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

State Rep. Leslie Herod joins race for Denver mayor

By By HANNAH METZGER
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Colorado Rep. Leslie Herod is joining the race to be Denver mayor, adding a major name to an already crowded field of candidates.

Herod announced her candidacy Thursday, seeking to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock when his third term ends in 2023. At least 10 other candidates have filed paperwork to run, including longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.

“I’m running for mayor for a very simple reason — our city is struggling as it changes and I have the record of achievements and experience to chart a new path forward for Denver,” Herod said. “I’ve always put results over politics, bringing meaningful change for people. … Denver is ready for a mayor who will get things done; and I’m ready to meet that moment.”

The Denver Democrat was first elected to the state House of Representative in 2016, becoming the first openly LGBTQ Black woman elected to the Colorado General Assembly. Herod was reelected in uncontested races in 2018 and 2020, and is on the ballot for reelection for her final term this November.

During her time in the House, Herod championed progressive causes. This year, her successful bills included creating a statewide equity office , exempting period products and diapers from sales taxes , establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday and increasing the minimum wage for nursing home employees .

Debbie Ortega enters Denver's mayoral race

Outside of the legislature, Herod is board chair of Caring For Denver, a mental health and substance misuse nonprofit that she developed through a 2018 ballot measure to fund mental health and substance misuse programs. The ballot measure also created the Denver STAR program, an alternative policing model that responds to low-level emergencies with paramedics and mental health clinicians.

If elected as mayor, Herod said her primary goals would be to address homelessness, crime and affordable housing, also adding improving the city’s parks and transportation systems as important issues.

“As Denver’s first female mayor, I will focus on addressing the day-to-day issues impacting our lives: affordable housing, safer streets for our families, and the homelessness crisis,” Herod said. “Denver is ready for change, and we are ready to tackle our toughest issues. … We will build the plans with the community to achieve results that improve the lives of everyone in our community.”

If Herod is reelected in November and then elected as mayor next year, a vacancy committee will select a replacement to fill Herod’s seat representing House District 8, including Denver's City Park, Clayton, Park Hill, East Colfax and Five Points neighborhoods.

Denver leaders reflect on Paul Pazen's legacy as police chief

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado’s I-70 Floyd Hill Project awarded $100 million in federal grant

A federal grant program awarded Colorado $100 million to fund infrastructure improvements to the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the award Friday from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects grant program. The funds will go to the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, which plans to address traffic and safety issues along the road from Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnel. The Floyd Hill Project...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | Are citizen initiatives serving Coloradans?

As we’ve become aware three alcohol initiatives will appear on Colorado’s November ballot, it’s not unreasonable to wonder why. Is there any persuasive evidence that the state’s beer and liquor regulations smother public access to alcoholic beverages? Not as far as I can see. In fact, there’s virtually no discussion of alcohol policy overheard at bars or restaurants aside from customers’ preferred libations. Now that cocktails have broken through the $10 ceiling, a drink or two can cost more than the price of a bottle. Imbibing alone at home feels more frugal than pathetic.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Little hope for a third party in Colorado

If a truly viable third political party ever were to emerge in the U.S., Colorado would offer as good a test market as any state. The state’s unaffiliated voting bloc — which has mushroomed to a once-unimaginable 45% of all registered voters — dwarfs the percentage of either registered Democrats at 28% or Republicans at 25%. Colorado in fact has one of the highest percentages of unaffiliated voters of all the states.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Elections
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

New Denver pilot project for youth programs in the works after ballot measure for funding from marijuana taxes pulled

A proposed Denver measure that would have raised marijuana taxes to fund youth programs has been pulled from the November ballot. Friday was the deadline for finalizing the city ballot for Nov. 8. In its place, the group that backed My Spark Denver has announced another pilot project in partnership with the city for after-school and summer programs, aimed at students who qualify for free and reduced lunch. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Cherry Creek Schools welcomes third therapy dog

The Cherry Creek School District welcomed a new therapy dog on Monday. Riley is a 9-month old black Labrador and will team up with Deputy Adam Nardi to provide mental health support to students. The two will be assigned to schools in unincorporated Arapahoe County and Centennial. Riley still has...
CENTENNIAL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Legislature#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Politics Local#Politics State#Election Local#Election State#Democrat#House Of Representative
The Denver Gazette

Shrout struggles in first start behind center; QB competition stays open

J.T. Shrout’s first start at Colorado didn’t go as planned. The sophomore transfer from Tennessee completed five of 21 pass attempts for 51 yards and an interception as the Buffaloes fell 41-10 to Air Force on Saturday. The Buffaloes mustered just 162 total yards as Air Force outscored them 21-0 in the second half. “There were some good things and some not good things,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “We...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LETTERS: Denver is losing; air pollution

Denver is losing — thanks to the state legislature and organizations such as Christie Donner’s Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition — a gentle, thoughtful police chief. How can one possibly much less effectively uphold the laws of Colorado when our legislators trivialize crimes such as they have? That, and the police department being sued for attempting to stop insurrections such as the one following George Floyd’s death?
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Air Force hammers Colorado 41-10 in first meeting in Falcon Stadium since 1974

This wasn’t Air Force at its best, but in many ways it was Air Force at its essence. The Falcons were clumsy at times. They were non-existent in the passing game. Yet they clobbered Colorado 41-10 in the first meeting between the teams at Falcon Stadium since 1974, and they did it in large part behind a player Colorado never wanted. Fullback Brad Roberts rumbled for a game-high 174 yards...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

From 'The Whale' to Wonderbound: 10 intriguing arts options this fall| | John Moore

“The Whale,” which is sure to be one of the most talked-about films of the fall, was born as a minnow right here in Denver. (I know, I know … but “minnow” just sounded more clever, if less accurate, than “calf.”) The film received a six-minute standing ovation at last week’s Venice Film Festival and is already being hailed as a comeback Oscar contender for star Brendan Fraser. It’s based on a Samuel D. Hunter play that was first staged by the DCPA Theatre Company...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Buffs lose their way in Falcon Stadium fog

The day was miserable, and I’m not even talking about the weather. In a brutal, harsh game and environment on a Saturday afternoon not fit for man or beast, Buffaloes or Falcons, Air Force vanquished Colorado. Air Force has rushed for 1,017 yards in its first two games. Nobody, especially CU, can run with the Ground Force. ...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

At Union Station, outreach workers focus on solutions they can provide

From the T-intersection of 17th and Wynkoop streets, Greyden Charlesworth stops and surveys the scene before him. He's not always sure who needs one of the care packages — socks, granola bars, toothpaste and other essentials — stuffed into his backpack. He's accidentally offered them to French tourists, and on this Wednesday morning, he'll try to hand one to two travelers sitting in the shade behind Denver's iconic Union Station.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

A look at Dillon Vakoff's history of service to country, community

Dillon Vakoff, an Arvada police officer who was killed Sunday in the line of duty, served his country and community throughout his life. Vakoff, 27, joined the Air Force after graduating from Arvada's Ralston Valley High School in 2012. He spent six years in the service and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. In 2019, he joined the Arvada Police Department. On Sunday, there was an outpouring of support on...
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Paul Klee: Air Force feasts in historic 41-10 rout of CU Buffs at Falcon Stadium

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Dear Mrs. Calhoun: the Falcons politely request your now-famous mac ’n cheese if CU ever returns to Air Force in the next half-century. Pretty please. “Yes, sir,” burly fullback Brad Roberts said with a grin after his Falcons poured it on the CU Buffs 41-10 in pouring rain at Falcon Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Let’s see. Was it the coach’s wife who had the most fun...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy