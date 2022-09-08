ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Doerue looking to reignite Purdue rushing attack

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbQRB_0hnXtkKn00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – After dropping their season opener against Penn State, Purdue is turning the page to week two and Indiana State.

One area that the Boilermakers are looking to build on this Saturday is in the running game. After averaging just 84.2 yards per game on the ground last season, Purdue is striking for a more respectable rushing attack.

King Doerue might be the answer to the Boilermakers’ rushing troubles. The senior scored a pair of rushing touchdowns while averaging 3.8 yards per carry last week against Penn State.

Purdue kicks off their second game of the season against Indiana State on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Omarion Dixon released from hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Terre Haute, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
College Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

UPDATE: Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
ROMNEY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Nexstar Media Inc
WTHI

Power restored to Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Escaped Lafayette criminal tied to deadly shooting nabbed in Arkansas

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A wanted Lafayette man who was named a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday was captured in Arkansas after cutting off his home detention bracelet and fleeing the state. Anthony J. Perez, 28, was apprehended in downtown Little Rock at approximately 1:30 […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery

A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
MONTGOMERY, IN
WLFI.com

BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
ROMNEY, IN
WTHI

Bridge work begins on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Expect delays if you travel on North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 to improve the bridge over Lost Creek. This is South of Maple Avenue near the Beech Street intersection. The bridge has had weight restrictions due to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Stabbing Suspect Arrested

On September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, first responders were dispatched to the area of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim to be a 45-year-old male from Washington. The victim was transported to Daviess Community Hospital. Officers learned the suspect was 33 year old Brandon Goble, and that he was with a female associated with Vincennes, Indiana. With quick assistance from the Vincennes Police Department, Goble was located and taken into custody without incident. Officers with the Washington Police Department transported Goble to the Daviess County Security Center, where he became combative and assaulted jail staff. Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy