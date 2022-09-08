ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions' No. 1 goal: Slowing Eagles QB Jalen Hurts — 'Have got to get him down'

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

It was a haunting Halloween for the Detroit Lions in 2021 for so many reasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles came to Ford Field and met little resistance when they ran over, around and through the Lions' defense in a 44-6 victory .

The Eagles ran the ball 46 times (with just 16 pass attempts) for 236 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns.

"You know what, I don’t know offhand," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said when asked if this was the game last year where he "burned the tape."

"I think I burned a couple of games."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Buh3x_0hnXtiZL00

SHUFFLING THE LINE Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell 'being a grown man' about possible to switch to RG

WINDSOR Part of Jared Goff was missing for a while. He & the Detroit Lions think they've found it

Joking aside, Glenn said he has since watched the game multiple times to prepare for this season's opener. The Eagles return their head coach (Nick Sirianni), offensive coordinator (Shane Steichen), quarterback (Jalen Hurts) and most of their running backs.

"I don’t think he’s going to change too much," Glenn said of Sirianni. "I know if I was him I wouldn’t."

The Lions, however, have to change if they're going to start off the season with a victory. That starts with slowing the rushing attack of Hurts, who ran seven times for 71 yards.

It's a tall task for the entire Lions defense, including newcomers such as rookie Aidan Hutchinson. He said he has watched more film than ever before — joking it's because there's a lot more free time in the NFL, where you don't have to write a paper after you get home from practice — and that Sunday's game will be a good barometer for the defense.

"Philly has one of the best rushing attacks in the league," Hutchinson said. "Especially with Jalen at quarterback, they've got a lot of dangerous people, and if we're going to have any success in this game, we've got to stop that run first."

Hutchinson's response on how the Lions have prepared for a dual-threat quarterback featured an accidental shot at Lions starter Jared Goff — "We don't get a lot of that with Jared" — met by laughter from the media.

"But with Jalen for sure, he's such a dangerous threat we're really putting the emphasis on him and stopping the run," he continued. "Have him as least as we can, we're going to try our best."

Glenn believes the Lions' defense is in a better spot this year; they've added talent, had another offseason to work on technique and have a "better understanding" of how the scheme is used against the run.

Still, sometimes it comes down to beating your man.

"We have to account for (Hurts rushing), this guy is a really good player," Glenn said. "I think he had the most rushing yards — I could be mistaken — of any quarterback, but I know he had the most rushing touchdowns. So that’s something we have to account for.

"We have things in our system to account for that, but at some point there’s going to be a one-on-one play and our guys have got to get him down, and that’s just how this game is, for the most part."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nr5A_0hnXtiZL00

Hurts rushed 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns last season; all three were indeed tops among quarterbacks. The Lions will have to toe a fine line against him. Play too timid and he'll pick them apart; play too aggressive and he can break big plays once they lose containment.

The Lions had a "read and react" defensive philosophy last year; this year's plan with the move to a 4-3 base defense is to move the line of scrimmage back and hold blocks to let the second level make plays.

"Here’s the thing you need to be careful when you play against a quarterback like that, you can over-coach the players to be so careful that you’re not getting a rush," Glenn said. "Obviously, rush lanes are important, but for the most part I’m not going to sit back and tell Charles (Harris) and tell Aidan (Hutchinson) to sit back — we’re still going after his guy.

"Do we want to be reckless? No, we don’t want to do that. The one thing we have to do is be disciplined, be assignment-sound and play hard, physical football. We’ll let everything else take care of itself."

Another challenge: The Eagles' offense is deeper this time, as starting running back Miles Sanders missed last year's game. And over the offseason, they added one of the game's best big-play wide receivers in A.J. Brown, "another good player who has to be accounted for," in Glenn's words.

But the environment at Ford Field will be different, for what that's worth on the field. The Lions entered last season's game 0-7 and played in front of just over 47,000 in announced attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MBko_0hnXtiZL00

This year, the Lions are sold out for the first time for a non-Thanksgiving day game since 2017. Glenn said thinking about the crowd gave him "chills."

But he knows the fans in the building won't be making tackles; the Lions need to do so in their opportunity to make amends.

"We all take it personal," Glenn said of what happened last year. "That’s every game, regardless of what happened, I learned this from (former Pittsburgh Steelers coach) Bill Cowher — take every game personal, somehow someway. That’s my mindset as a coach, and trying to instill that into the players.

"But this game in particular, absolutely."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' No. 1 goal: Slowing Eagles QB Jalen Hurts — 'Have got to get him down'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift’s career day a silver lining in season-opening loss

It felt like maybe, just maybe, the second play of the game was a sign of things to come for the Detroit Lions. D’Andre Swift took the handoff and thanks to a seal from left tackle Taylor Decker, a kick-out block from left guard Jonah Jackson and a down-field block from tight end TJ Hockenson, he scampered down the left sideline 50 yards to send the Ford Field crowd into a frenzy.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions coach Duce Staley on facing Eagles: 'It'll be real good to go out there and smack them in the mouth'

Among the Week 1 reunions in the NFL are Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield taking the field against his former Cleveland Browns teammates, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets signal-caller Joe Flacco getting the starting nod in a matchup with his former employer in the Baltimore Ravens. Another one will take place during the NFC contest between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh names J.J. McCarthy starting QB for Week 3 vs. UConn

After several months of wordplay and whimsy, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wasted little time Saturday night naming J.J. McCarthy the team's starting quarterback for Week 3 and, most likely, the rest of the season. "He had a near-flawless performance," Harbaugh said after U-M pounded Hawaii, 56-10. "(McCarthy was) 11-for-12 and then one was dropped. I mean, that’s tough to do. That’s tough to do any day of the week in practice. I thought he had a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders RB J.D. McKissic voiced confidence in QB Carson Wentz given he was once an MVP candidate with the Eagles. “I’m trying to remind guys that he was an MVP candidate,” McKissic said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, we’re excited about him. He looks great and he’s doing great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Philadelphia Eagles#Ford Field#Rg Windsor Part
NBC Sports

Eagles players roast offensive line with hilarious fictitious band names

The Eagles' offensive line is nothing short of terrifying. They're gigantic, burly behemoths, and when they're not busy going to Pro Bowls and dominating opposing linemen, they can look like some pretty scary dudes with their enormous beards and tank-like physiques. The Birds' hype video (which you can watch here)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NBC Sports

Roob's observations: How much will Eagles run the ball in 2022?

How much will the Eagles run the ball this year? The genius of Jeff Stoutland. A couple intriguing under-the-radar roster moves. What winning the opener means for the Eagles. Football season is finally here, and on Sunday – 238 days after that ugly playoff loss to the Bucs – the Eagles open their 90th NFL season against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football stock watch: RB, QB rise as Payton Thorne struggles

EAST LANSING — Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 52-0 win Saturday over Akron. ∙ S Kendell Brooks: With Xavier Henderson out after 34 consecutive starts, the transfer last year from Division II shined in his transition from primarily a special teams player a year ago to a starter Saturday. The 6-foot, 215-pound Brooks had a career-high seven tackles and made a couple bone-crunching hits, one of which dislodged a fumble in the first quarter. He also showed good closing speed in coverage for his pass breakup, which will be needed next week at Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy