Gilmer County, WV

Glenville State students and faculty clean up Route 33

By Alexandra Weaver
 3 days ago

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University students and faculty cleaned up a section of U.S. Route 33 in Lewis and Gilmer counties last month according to a press release from Glenville State University sent Thursday.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, volunteers gathered at Leading Creek Elementary on the border of Lewis and Gilmer counties and worked a mile in each direction to pick up roadside litter. According to the release, the group worked for several hours and collected around 15 bags of trash from the area, enough to fill the bed of a pickup truck.

Glenville State University Assistant Professor of Natural Resource Management, Dr. Nabil Nasseri thanked Solid Waste Authority members Betsy Peeples and Rick Gould for being on hand to help out and the Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Department for controlling traffic to keep the volunteers safe.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority provided trash bags, gloves, safety vests, trash grabbers, and water for the volunteers, according to the release.

