A Look Back at Queen Elizabeth's 2007 Visit

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at age 96, visited Richmond in 2007. The visit was to mark the 400th anniversary of the English landing at Jamestown.

Queen Elizabeth visited both the Executive Mansion and the then-newly renovated State Capitol. She also addressed the General Assembly, offering sorrow over the Virginia Tech massacre, which had only occurred weeks prior.

Then Richmond Mayor, and former Governor Doug Wilder broke protocol during the visit, shaking the Queen's arm. The Queen also was offered a stay at the Executive Mansion, but ended up staying elsewhere. Senator Tim Kaine, who was Governor then, lived in the Mansion at the time.