MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "Today is a very momentous day for us to be able to come back and pull together all of our public safety officials and just remember those who lost their lives in 9/11 and, also, the fact of all the public safety providers that were there that day," says Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards as crowds gathered in Downtown Macon to remember that day that changed the lives of so many.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO