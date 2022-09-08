Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
Macon celebration dedicated to legendary artist Otis Redding
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon held a homecoming celebration for the late artist Otis Redding in what would have been his 81st birthday. The entire weekend had activities dedicated to the legendary soul singer including a groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A 15,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education and collaboration of students aged 3 to 18.
Georgia Department of Public Safety mourns loss of Trooper Cadet
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Public Safety are in mourning as they announce the passing of Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree. In a statement released by the DPS, Trooper Cadet Dupree died in the line of duty on Thursday. According to the statement, Dupree collapsed after completion of...
Macon's third Picnic in the Park draws families for good food and good times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Recreation Department held its third Picnic in the Park. The rain held off for the community picnic which had over a dozen food trucks ranging from burgers, funnel cakes, to snow cones. Lots of families gathered to taste Macon's local food trucking. "Oh its...
Proposed development would bring chicken restaurant's first location to Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A proposed shopping center in south Macon would bring a popular chain chicken restaurant to Bibb County. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, developers will present the plans to the Macon-Bibb County planning and zoning commission Monday. Developers are hoping to build a series...
Game Changer: Michael Horton Jr.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- This week's Game Changer is Michael Horton Jr. from Westside and he's not only helping his team rack up points on the field, he's scoring big in his community. "He's a triple threat." Managing Attorney for Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Leitra Maxwell says Michael Horton...
'Its my dad's tears of joy': Otis Redding foundation breaks ground for new arts center
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- The weather at one Macon groundbreaking ceremony didn’t stop the music. With the King of Souls' spirit still running through the streets of Macon, Otis Redding's family rang in a new chapter for the city. One includes the new Otis Redding Center of the Arts-- a...
New coffee shop proposed along Bass Road in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Bibb County leaders will discuss a proposal for a new coffee shop Monday. In documents filed with Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning, developers say they would like to build the coffee shop along Bass Road. If approved, the business, Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee, would be built across from the McDonald's and Lullwater Bass Apartments.
Public Safety workers and officials hold 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "Today is a very momentous day for us to be able to come back and pull together all of our public safety officials and just remember those who lost their lives in 9/11 and, also, the fact of all the public safety providers that were there that day," says Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards as crowds gathered in Downtown Macon to remember that day that changed the lives of so many.
Mental health pop-up gym in Macon concludes Suicide Prevention Week
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Last week was National Suicide Prevention week and local Maconites ended it with a Mental Health Pop Up Gym. The coordinators were looking to activate the body and mind through yoga sessions, a drum circle, and meditation. The CEO and Lead Therapist at Southern Center for Choice Theory Gloria Cisse says Macon mental health matters.
Community leaders ask Macon to 'Just Walk Away' from violence
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon community leaders want to remind you to Just Walk Away. In the wake of an increase in violent crimes, Herbert Dennard is stepping up the effort to spread the word of choosing the high road. Dennard, along with local humanitarian Stanley Stewart, District Attorney Anita...
An Evening of Respect: A Tribute to Otis Redding
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- R-E-S-P-E-C-T is the reason that Maconites will be in attendance at the Grand Opera House on Friday night. An Evening of Respect, a tribute concert to the late King of Soul, Otis Redding, is set to jump off at 7:00 to celebrate what would be the 81st birthday of the Big O.
Pedestrian dead in Macon after being hit by truck and motorcycle on Gray Highway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit on Gray Highway Saturday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 1300 block of Gray Highway just before midnight Saturday night. Witnesses told deputies a man was walking in...
Deputies: Woman arrives at Macon hospital with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting is under investigation in Macon, but detectives have little information to work off of. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old woman showed up at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell WGXA News she says she doesn't know who shot her and isn't exactly sure where she was at when she was shot.
Bibb County Investigators need help identifying this man from Hobby Lobby
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Do you recognize this man?. Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office need to identify the man seen in these surveillance camera pictures from Hobby Lobby in Macon. The man is accused of stealing over $200 worth of Paper-Craft merchandise. If you know who the...
U.S.G.S.: Earthquake recorded in Jasper County Sunday night
An earthquake has been recorded in Jasper County. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 9:20 p.m. just inside Jasper County near the Newton County line, northwest of Monticello and northeast of Jackson. The exact epicenter is along Yancey Road in the Jackson Lake area. The...
Report: Man, teen shot in Macon after fight breaks out
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting in Macon has left a man and teen in the hospital. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they believe the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Dublin Avenue and Forsyth Avenue. Investigators say a fight of some kind started near that intersection and shots were fired. A 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were shot.
Deputies: Man found shot to death in his truck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man was found shot to death in his truck in Macon Saturday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the corner of Cowan Street and Smith street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown in his truck. Investigators say Brown had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
15-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Macon
A 15-year-old is in critical condition tonight after Bibb Co. deputies say he was shot in the chest around 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Worsham Avenue. Deputies say the victim was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition. Right now deputies are still...
Deputies: Security Guard shot in head at Macon bar after fight breaks out
BIBB COUNTY Ga. (WGXA) - A fight at a Macon bar lead to their security guard getting shot in the head. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say a fight broke out inside between multiple people, who were eventually asked to leave. As they were leaving, investigators say multiple gunshots were fired. They aren't sure who did the shooting, but as it was happening, the bar's security guard was shot in the head. The 46-year-old is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
Macon man dead after being shot multiple times Saturday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Macon Saturday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of Grier Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, deputies found 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators say a 34-year-old man was driven to the hospital. He's in stable condition.
