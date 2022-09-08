ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Reportedly Tie the Knot After 3 Years of Dating

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are reportedly a married couple! On Sept. 10, the pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Fargo, ND, according to People. TMZ, the first to break the news, also reported that eyewitnesses claim the actor and Miss World America 2016 model's nuptials took place on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel and they later stopped at a local tavern for food and drinks.
Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and More LOTR Cast Members Call Out Racist "Rings of Power" Backlash

It's become an all-too-common occurrence for actors of color cast in movie adaptations of fantasy books to receive backlash, and the Black and brown cast members of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel, "The Rings of Power," are the most recent victims. Although fantasy-lovers have no problem accepting the existence of J.R.R. Tolkien's many fantasy creatures like hobbits, harfoots, elves, and dwarves, many can't suspend their disbelief enough to accept those fantasy creatures could be people of color, as they are depicted in "The Rings of Power." Now the original cast of the Lord of the Rings trilogy are standing up against the racist backlash and declaring that elves of all colors are welcome in Middle-earth.
Cynthia Erivo Is Proud to Join the Black Women Portraying "Mermaids, Fairies," and More on Screen

Disney's live-action remake of "Pinocchio" finally arrived on Sept. 8, and the beloved children's tale has gotten a complete magical makeover. The overhaul of Disney's 1940 classic stars newcomer Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the titular wooden puppet, Tom Hanks as his woodworker father Geppetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the wisecracking Jiminy Cricket, and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, who grants Pinocchio's wish to become a "real boy." While the star-studded Robert Zemeckis-directed reimagining (not to be mistaken for Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" hitting Netflix in December) of course pays homage to its predecessor, it also follows its own set of rules.
Superstar Sisters Zooey and Emily Deschanel Also Have Famous Parents

"Bones" veteran Emily Deschanel is currently gracing our screens again in "Devil in Ohio," which premiered on Netflix on Sept. 2. And chances are you've heard of her sister, Zooey Deschanel, best known for her roles on "New Girl" and in "500 Days of Summer," among others. But did you know that success in Hollywood has been in the family since previous generations?
Queen Elizabeth II Wore the Same Nail Color For 33 Years

During Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of reign as the monarch of the United Kingdom, she could often be found in a bright ensemble and matching pair of gloves. That, along with a bright pink or red lipstick, was her go-to. But there was another element of the late queen's signature look that many people might not know, and it has to do with her nails.
It Only Takes One Janelle Ginestra "Naughty Girl Fitness" Class to Find Your Wild Self

Catch Janelle Ginestra and the other Dance Fitsugar trainers in new episodes dropping every Friday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube Channel. In 2020, dancer and choreographer Janelle Ginestra's world was being deconstructed. Couple the global pandemic with a divorce from her partner of 10 years and ensuing financial distress and it made for the "biggest thing I think I've ever been through," she says. But cutting her teeth in competitive Hollywood dance auditions year after year taught her to persevere, so she did. Ginestra came out the other side — stronger, wiser, and more liberated than ever.
Monsters Are Real in the Terrifying Trailer For Marvel's "Werewolf by Night"

The trailer for Marvel's first Halloween special, "Werewolf by Night," is here. Marvel debuted the footage and officially announced the project at D23 Expo on Sept. 10. The horror special is about Jack Russell, aka the Werewolf by Night, who can transform into a werewolf but keep his human intellect. Gael Garcia Bernal plays Russell. Laura Donnelly stars with him, and it appears she's playing Elsa Bloodstone, a monster hunter. In the trailer, the cast of characters play a game where they have to figure out who amongst them is secretly a monster, with bloody and horrifying results.
Ana de Armas's Pink Halter Gown Looks Like a Nod to Marilyn Monroe's Famous Dress

Ana de Armas is already getting our standing ovation. On Sept. 8, the actress pulled up to the world premiere of "Blonde" at the Venice Film Festival in a striking custom pink Louis Vuitton dress. Styled by Samantha McMillen, the gorgeous, shimmering dress featured a plunging halter top and a mid-waist belt that fell down the side. It looks just like Marilyn Monroe's famous dress! The coolest part of the gown, which was designed by Louis Vuitton Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière, is unquestionably the material. The layered, silky material had added dimension to it, and somehow in photos, it looks like de Armas was walking in slow motion.
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" Will Be the First Live-Action Spinoff to Focus on Kids

It's a great time to be a Star Wars fan. Apart from new seasons of "The Mandalorian" and "The Bad Batch" coming our way, brand-new series like "Ahsoka," "The Acolyte," and "Tales of the Jedi" have been announced to premiere on Disney+ soon. At this year's Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, CA, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni announced a live-action series called "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is in the works as well. The duo will serve as executive producers for the show along with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" collaborators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford.
Cynthia Erivo on Remaking Disney's "Iconic" Song "When You Wish Upon a Star" For "Pinocchio"

Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Disney's new live-action "Pinocchio" isn't the only timeless classic that just got a major update. If you've viewed any Disney movies within the last few decades, then you've surely heard "When You Wish Upon a Star" play over the opening credits. Now synonymous with the Disney brand, the signature song actually originates from one classic work: the 1940 animated version of "Pinocchio." Fast-forward to 2022: "Pinocchio" star Cynthia Erivo has re-created the staple song for the newest Disney movie.
Taylor Swift Is a Vision in a Reflective Mirrored Gown at TIFF

Taylor Swift doesn't need smoke and mirrors to make an impression, but she'll put them on her dress anyway. All eyes were on the legendary singer-songwriter at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) when she arrived in a full-length gown completely bedecked in gleaming circular mirrors. The nude halter dress included delicate gold-coin details that draped across Swift's collarbone and shoulders, and with all the metallic finishes, she was absolutely glowing on the red carpet. She kept her accessories simple, matching her earrings to the golden hardware on the gown and opting for a coppery smokey eye to accentuate the radiant nature of the look.
We See You, Hilary Duff With Curtain Bangs

Hilary Duff is teasing a potential new haircut. The actor posted a picture of her with a curtain-bangs hairstyle on her Instagram Stories, allowing users to vote on whether or not they think her new hairstyle is a wig or the real deal. While the debate is fun, if you're anything like us, you'll probably be more focused on how good she looks.
