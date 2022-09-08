It's become an all-too-common occurrence for actors of color cast in movie adaptations of fantasy books to receive backlash, and the Black and brown cast members of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel, "The Rings of Power," are the most recent victims. Although fantasy-lovers have no problem accepting the existence of J.R.R. Tolkien's many fantasy creatures like hobbits, harfoots, elves, and dwarves, many can't suspend their disbelief enough to accept those fantasy creatures could be people of color, as they are depicted in "The Rings of Power." Now the original cast of the Lord of the Rings trilogy are standing up against the racist backlash and declaring that elves of all colors are welcome in Middle-earth.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO