McAllen PD seek man wanted for deadly conduct

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police is seeking the public’s help in searching for a man allegedly wanted for deadly conduct.

On Wednesday at about 6:05 a.m., McAllen PD responded to the area of 4300 S. McColl Road.

McAllen PD describe Santos Josimar Trevino, 32, as a 5-foot-7-inch tall, 167 pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

McAllen PD issued a warrant for Trevino’s arrest for deadly conduct, a third degree felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

