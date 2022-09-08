Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and her mourners could be a 'target for terrorists', ex-Met Police chief says
She predicted the crowds will be busier than those for the London Olympics or for the Queen Mother's and Princess Diana's funerals.
Trump news – live: Trump lawyers file new challenge on Mar-a-Lago papers as rumours fly of mystery DC visit
In a new court filing, Donald Trump’s lawyers have speculated that the papers marked “classified” found at Mar-a-Lago may not have be classified at all – and argued that even if they are, Mr Trump has an “absolute right” to access them under the Presidential Records Act.The filing is the latest volley in a back-and-forth between the Trump team and the Department of Justice in the struggle over the special master who will be appointed to sift through the documents seized during the 8 August search of the former president’s Florida home.Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been spotted arriving at...
People are leaving too many Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches as tributes to the Queen
The gifts are a sentimental nod to a sketch that aired earlier this year, in which the Queen hosted Paddington Bear for tea as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Prince Harry Is Grateful That the Queen Got to Meet ‘Darling Wife’ Meghan Markle Before Her Death
In an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry reflected on the many things he’s grateful he got to experience with his grandmother prior to her passing. Using the touching words the Queen shared after Prince Philip’s death — “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings” — Prince Harry expressed deep sadness for “this final parting” and shared a few of the first meetings he’s “forever grateful for,” including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”
With selfies and salutes, Britain's generations mark queen's passing
LONDON/EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Some shed tears or wore military uniforms and medals, others took selfies and video-called distant friends and relatives. All felt they were playing a small part in history.
35% of Americans believe president should able to remove judges over decisions
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than a third of Americans believe the president should have the authority to remove sitting judges, if their legal decisions "go against the national interest," according to an Axios/Ipsos poll released Monday. A total of 35% of the 1,001 people surveyed feel that way, with...
‘I’m not a monarchist, but…’: Why are republicans grieving the Queen?
Two common refrains have followed news of the death of the Queen. One of those is “God save the King.” The other is “I’m not a monarchist, but…”That second refrain, like the first, has been repeated time and again. “I’m not a monarchist,” tweeted the Canadian writer Chris Jones, “but I fear the slow ebb of her omnipresence, in an already chaotic age, is going to be deeply unsettling for a lot of people.”“I’m not a monarchist,” wrote the Labour activist Tom Bowell, “but I’m a patriot, I love this country, I respect our institutions and I always carried a...
