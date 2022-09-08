ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump lawyers file new challenge on Mar-a-Lago papers as rumours fly of mystery DC visit

In a new court filing, Donald Trump’s lawyers have speculated that the papers marked “classified” found at Mar-a-Lago may not have be classified at all – and argued that even if they are, Mr Trump has an “absolute right” to access them under the Presidential Records Act.The filing is the latest volley in a back-and-forth between the Trump team and the Department of Justice in the struggle over the special master who will be appointed to sift through the documents seized during the 8 August search of the former president’s Florida home.Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been spotted arriving at...
POTUS
SheKnows

Prince Harry Is Grateful That the Queen Got to Meet ‘Darling Wife’ Meghan Markle Before Her Death

In an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry reflected on the many things he’s grateful he got to experience with his grandmother prior to her passing. Using the touching words the Queen shared after Prince Philip’s death — “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings” — Prince Harry expressed deep sadness for “this final parting” and shared a few of the first meetings he’s “forever grateful for,” including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
City
Jamestown, VA
Local
Virginia Government
The Independent

‘I’m not a monarchist, but…’: Why are republicans grieving the Queen?

Two common refrains have followed news of the death of the Queen. One of those is “God save the King.” The other is “I’m not a monarchist, but…”That second refrain, like the first, has been repeated time and again. “I’m not a monarchist,” tweeted the Canadian writer Chris Jones, “but I fear the slow ebb of her omnipresence, in an already chaotic age, is going to be deeply unsettling for a lot of people.”“I’m not a monarchist,” wrote the Labour activist Tom Bowell, “but I’m a patriot, I love this country, I respect our institutions and I always carried a...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy