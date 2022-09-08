ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 12

Ron Jenkins
3d ago

Whoever hit him is screwed. Prayers for him and his family and friends.

Reply
12
Cricket and Chipmunk
3d ago

bless the person that hit him, now he's got a retirement plan set with 2 hots and a cot every day. lunches are served cold in jail and prison

Reply
2
 

Two Juveniles Injured, Adult Killed in Canyon County Crash

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old woman was killed and two juveniles injured in an early morning crash Sunday in Canyon. County. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out at around 3 a.m. on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road for an SUV that crashed into a canal. The 33-year-old woman driving the 2010 Dodge Journey had gone off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and ended up in the canal. The two juveniles were taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival

BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Magic Valley State Trooper Struck by Vehicle

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A sergeant with Idaho State Police was critically injured by a passing vehicle while directing traffic at a crash Thursday morning in Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, the sergeant had been providing traffic control for a vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 84 when a the vehicle struck him. The trooper was given first aid at the scene and transported by Air St. Luke's to an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His current condition is not known at this time. Jerome Police Department is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
JEROME, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
FILER, ID
KIVI-TV

Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone

JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Buhl Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Buhl man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Twin Falls County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m. 53-year-old Eric Atwater, was headed west on 4000 N and went through the stop sign at 1600 East where he struck a Dodge pickup. Atwater was pronounced dead at the scene. the Driver of the pickup was not injured.
BUHL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman dies, 3-year-old seriously injured after both were ejected in crash near Idaho-Utah border

TREMONTON, Utah — A minivan passenger died on Tuesday after being ejected from the vehicle on I-15 near Tremonton along the Idaho-Utah border. Around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was headed northbound at a speed purportedly far below the posted speed limit. Traveling in the right lane, the minivan “was rear-ended by a Freightliner...
TREMONTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

ISP trooper critically injured after being struck by passing motorist

JEROME — An Idaho State Police trooper is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Interstate 84 in Jerome, according to state police. A sergeant with state police responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84 near exit 168 in Jerome around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. While providing traffic control, the trooper was struck by a passing vehicle. ...
JEROME, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection

The Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts has partnered with Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library to create the Idaho Folklife Collection. The post Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
