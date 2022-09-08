Read full article on original website
Ron Jenkins
3d ago
Whoever hit him is screwed. Prayers for him and his family and friends.
Cricket and Chipmunk
3d ago
bless the person that hit him, now he's got a retirement plan set with 2 hots and a cot every day. lunches are served cold in jail and prison
Idaho State Police Sergeant Mike Wendler hit by car while directing traffic, critically hurt
JEREOME COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) Sergeant Mike Wendler responded to a vehicle fire on Thursday and was hit by a car while directing traffic. According to ISP, Wendler was critically injured and airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the...
Magic Valley State Trooper Struck by Vehicle
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A sergeant with Idaho State Police was critically injured by a passing vehicle while directing traffic at a crash Thursday morning in Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, the sergeant had been providing traffic control for a vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 84 when a the vehicle struck him. The trooper was given first aid at the scene and transported by Air St. Luke's to an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His current condition is not known at this time. Jerome Police Department is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
ISP trooper critically injured after being struck by passing motorist
JEROME — An Idaho State Police trooper is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Interstate 84 in Jerome, according to state police. A sergeant with state police responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84 near exit 168 in Jerome around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. While providing traffic control, the trooper was struck by a passing vehicle. ...
Comments / 12