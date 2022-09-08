ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Hanover Insurance Gr Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hanover Insurance Gr THG. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share. On Thursday, Hanover Insurance Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Looking Into Altus Power's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro data Altus Power AMPS posted a 64.12% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 28.98% over the previous quarter to $24.76 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Altus Power is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Altus Power reached earnings of $60.13 million and sales of $19.20 million in Q1.
Presidio Property Trust: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Presidio Property Trust SQFT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share. On Thursday, Presidio Property Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

AT&T T - P/E: 7.54. Harte-Hanks has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.52, which has increased by 33.33% compared to Q1, which was 0.39. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% last quarter. AT&T's earnings per share for Q2 sits...
3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Charter Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Charter Communications CHTR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Charter Communications has an average price target of $507.12 with a high of $592.00 and a low of $370.00.
New America High Income: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from New America High Income HYB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Thursday, New America High Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Bicycle Therapeutics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $48.33 versus the current price of Bicycle Therapeutics at $25.09, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...
Yum! Brands Adopts New $2B Stock Buyback Plan

Yum! Brands Inc YUM Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to $2 billion in shares of common stock through June 30, 2024. The new authorization will take effect upon the exhaustion of the current authorization approved in May 2021. YUM had about $236 million remained...
Horace Mann Educators: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Horace Mann Educators HMN. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share. On Thursday, Horace Mann Educators will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 32 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Where KeyCorp Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, KeyCorp KEY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KeyCorp. The company has an average price target of $21.31 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $18.00.
What 3 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Huntsman

Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on Huntsman HUN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What's Going On With Nio Stock Today?

NIO Inc NIO shares are trading higher Monday following positive analyst coverage from Deutsche Bank and BofA. According to a Barron's report, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has named Nio his top pick among Chinese EV makers. The analyst reiterated his $39 price target on the stock on Monday. It’s...
