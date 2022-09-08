Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Kentucky takes down Florida as Anthony Richardson struggles
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Kentucky has once again gone to The Swamp and handed a first-year Florida head coach its first loss. Mark Stoops’ No. 20 Kentucky squad extinguished any UF hype with a 26-16 win over Billy Napier’s No. 12 Gators. Kentucky’s defense came up...
yoursportsedge.com
Can the Wildcats blow through the Florida Gators this Saturday in Gainesville?
For everyone that watched the first half of Kentucky versus Miami of Ohio last Saturday night we didn’t see much of what we expected. With a weather forecast that called for a 100 percent chance of rain we all expected to see Kentucky in a constant downpour using a punishing ground game with some play action passes mixed in on offense and a defense that was very stout across the front seven — linebackers and defensive line — with maybe some fingers crossed kind of hopefulness for improvement in the secondary.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Following Florida win, Kentucky fans set fire to a couch, flip car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky fans rallied on State Street following the Florida upset Saturday night. The Cats made a comeback in the second half to beat the Gators in Gainesville 26-16. Back in Lexington, a couch was set on fire and burned in the street. In this...
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Win Over Florida
Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops became the winningest head coach in program history on Saturday, as his Wildcats defeated Florida 26-16. "I'm really proud of our football team proud of our coaches," Stoops said after the win. "Preparation. The improvement that we made between week one and ...
Watch: Will Levis Speaks Following Kentucky's Win Over Florida
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis propelled his team to a 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida in Gainesville on Saturday night. "Yeah, it was awesome," Levis said on the win. "It was the number one goal. A lot happened, we could have done a lot of things better, but just celebrate a great win." Levis ...
3 bold predictions for Florida Gators in Week 2 game vs. Kentucky
Florida football started off the season hot with their exciting Week 1 win over Utah. Their 29-26 victory was secured by a red-zone interception thrown by 7th-ranked Utes with 17 seconds remaining in the game. It was a hard-fought win and perhaps the most exciting game of the weekend, but there is no time for the school to rest on its success.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier takes ownership of loss to Kentucky: 'You have to take a good look in the mirror'
Billy Napier took ownership of Florida’s loss to Kentucky on Saturday, as the Gators fell 26-16. Anthony Richardson struggled, and was just 14-for-35 passing for 143 yards and 2 interceptions. He also had just 6 carries for 4 yards. Richardson was off all night, a major contrast from last...
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on Kentucky
The 12th-ranked Florida Gators will host the 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in the Swamp on Saturday night in front of another sell-out crowd. GatorCountry is live at the Swamp as the Gators arrived at the stadium for Gator Walk as they entered the stadium to prepare for the Wildcats. David Bowie...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the highlights from Friday’s high school football games:. Bryan Station at Scott Co. Tates Creek at Woodford Co. Woodward (OH) at Bourbon Co. Ludlow at Paris.
WKYT 27
Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
WKYT 27
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
WBKO
Bonus: Lottery winner carries winning ticket in purse for weeks before realizing she won
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman says she had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the woman told officials she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she had won $80,000. WKYT...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
WKYT 27
Distributor comes through to keep gator on the menu at Bourbon n’ Toulouse
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Bourbon N’ Toulouse says a distributor came through with 50 lbs of alligator sausage. Both Bourbon N’ Toulouse locations will be serving gator sausages and Swamp Dogs all day Saturday, or until they run out. ORIGINAL: A traditional item won’t be on the...
WKYT 27
Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all remember where we were on that fateful September morning. For Peter Berres, September 11, 2001 is a day he will never forget. Berres was preparing to drive from his home in Lexington to Bowling Green for a meeting when what was once a beautiful day took horrific turn. He watched as black smoke filled the New York City sky on his television. A plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
WKYT 27
UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
foxlexington.com
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
Country singer John Michael Montgomery injured after tour bus crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Country singer John Michael Montgomery and two other people were injured Friday night when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line. Montgomery, 57, was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on Interstate 75 south of Jellico when...
clayconews.com
Two Fugitives on the run after Evading a KSP Pursuit in Madison Co. captured in Fayette County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that , KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 3:00 A.M. Friday morning September 9, 2022, by the Lexington Metro Police Department advising that two wanted individuals being sought by KSP had been taken into custody.
foxlexington.com
Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
