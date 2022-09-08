ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Can the Wildcats blow through the Florida Gators this Saturday in Gainesville?

For everyone that watched the first half of Kentucky versus Miami of Ohio last Saturday night we didn’t see much of what we expected. With a weather forecast that called for a 100 percent chance of rain we all expected to see Kentucky in a constant downpour using a punishing ground game with some play action passes mixed in on offense and a defense that was very stout across the front seven — linebackers and defensive line — with maybe some fingers crossed kind of hopefulness for improvement in the secondary.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Win Over Florida

Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops became the winningest head coach in program history on Saturday, as his Wildcats defeated Florida 26-16.  "I'm really proud of our football team proud of our coaches," Stoops said after the win. "Preparation. The improvement that we made between week one and ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Florida Gators in Week 2 game vs. Kentucky

Florida football started off the season hot with their exciting Week 1 win over Utah. Their 29-26 victory was secured by a red-zone interception thrown by 7th-ranked Utes with 17 seconds remaining in the game. It was a hard-fought win and perhaps the most exciting game of the weekend, but there is no time for the school to rest on its success.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on Kentucky

The 12th-ranked Florida Gators will host the 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in the Swamp on Saturday night in front of another sell-out crowd. GatorCountry is live at the Swamp as the Gators arrived at the stadium for Gator Walk as they entered the stadium to prepare for the Wildcats. David Bowie...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Wildcats#Sec#Gators
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the highlights from Friday’s high school football games:. Bryan Station at Scott Co. Tates Creek at Woodford Co. Woodward (OH) at Bourbon Co. Ludlow at Paris.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYT 27

Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all remember where we were on that fateful September morning. For Peter Berres, September 11, 2001 is a day he will never forget. Berres was preparing to drive from his home in Lexington to Bowling Green for a meeting when what was once a beautiful day took horrific turn. He watched as black smoke filled the New York City sky on his television. A plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy