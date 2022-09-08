Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Wins Second in a Row with Victory over Fairfield
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth women's soccer team pulled out a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Fairfield in nonconference action on Sunday afternoon at Burnham Field. Allie Winstanley scored both goals for the Big Green, bringing her season total to a team-high four. Sydney Brown and Mary Lundregan picked up the assists. Charlotte Cyr made four saves in goal for Dartmouth.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Beats Sacred Heart, 4-2, to Sweep Weekend Slate
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team rebounded from an early 1-0 hole to score the next four goals, on the way to a 4-2 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field. The victory marks the second straight for the Big Green, who improve to 2-3 on the young season. Four different goal scorers paced Dartmouth, with Payton Altman's third-quarter tally proving to be the game-winner.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Unbeaten on Opening Day of Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth volleyball team picked up two 3-1 victories over the likes of Siena and Lehigh on the opening day of the Dartmouth Invitational. Ellie Blain paced Dartmouth's first match with team-highs in kills and digs before Ava Roberts powered the Big Green over Lehigh in the nightcap.
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Soccer Suffers First Loss of 2022 to LIU
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's soccer team suffered the first loss of its season to the LIU Sharks by a score of 2-0. The Big Green outshot LIU throughout the contest but fell in their home-opener. Andre Puente of LIU opened the scoring in the first half on...
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Soccer Set for Home-Opener Against LIU
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's soccer team is set for its home-opening tilt against the LIU Sharks on Saturday, September 10. The Big Green host their first match at Burnham Field following a pair of games in upstate New York last weekend. Costi Christodoulou led the charge for...
