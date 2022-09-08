ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Wins Second in a Row with Victory over Fairfield

HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth women's soccer team pulled out a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Fairfield in nonconference action on Sunday afternoon at Burnham Field. Allie Winstanley scored both goals for the Big Green, bringing her season total to a team-high four. Sydney Brown and Mary Lundregan picked up the assists. Charlotte Cyr made four saves in goal for Dartmouth.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Beats Sacred Heart, 4-2, to Sweep Weekend Slate

HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team rebounded from an early 1-0 hole to score the next four goals, on the way to a 4-2 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field. The victory marks the second straight for the Big Green, who improve to 2-3 on the young season. Four different goal scorers paced Dartmouth, with Payton Altman's third-quarter tally proving to be the game-winner.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Unbeaten on Opening Day of Dartmouth Invitational

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth volleyball team picked up two 3-1 victories over the likes of Siena and Lehigh on the opening day of the Dartmouth Invitational. Ellie Blain paced Dartmouth's first match with team-highs in kills and digs before Ava Roberts powered the Big Green over Lehigh in the nightcap.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Men’s Soccer Suffers First Loss of 2022 to LIU

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's soccer team suffered the first loss of its season to the LIU Sharks by a score of 2-0. The Big Green outshot LIU throughout the contest but fell in their home-opener. Andre Puente of LIU opened the scoring in the first half on...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Men’s Soccer Set for Home-Opener Against LIU

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's soccer team is set for its home-opening tilt against the LIU Sharks on Saturday, September 10. The Big Green host their first match at Burnham Field following a pair of games in upstate New York last weekend. Costi Christodoulou led the charge for...
HANOVER, NH

