New youth suicide prevention app released in Kansas

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – A new mobile app meant to prevent youth suicide has been released by the Kansas Office of the Attorney General on Thursday.

The app’s release was announced on Sept. 8 at the Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters Breakfast for Hope in Lawrence, coinciding with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The free app, which can be found on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, is called “Kansas – A Friend AsKS.” It was developed in a partnership with The Jason Foundation which is a national suicide prevention organization.

The app connects youth to tools and resources to help friends, or themselves, who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide. The app also offers the option for users to call or text the 988 mental health crisis line that was launched earlier this year.

“The need for prevention is larger than ever, as we see suicide as a leading cause of preventable death in the United States and in Kansas,” Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “I applaud the efforts of all who are working in the area of suicide prevention, and we are proud to be adding this new tool to the toolbox of prevention measures available in our state.”

The most recent data from the State Child Death Review Board showed that in 2019 a total of 28 children in Kansas ages 10-17 died by suicide. Between 2015 and 2018, suicide deaths for Kansas youth between 10-17 increased by 70%.

A Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force was formed in the spring of 2018 in reaction to these trends. This task force issued a report in 2019 that recommended the creation of a youth-focused app that would connect Kansas youth to critical resources and information.

If you or a loved one is contemplating suicide, you are advised to connect them with the Kansas suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing or texting 988. More information about the youth suicide prevention efforts being made by the Office of the Attorney General can be found by clicking here. To learn more about The Jason Foundation, click here.

