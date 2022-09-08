ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
City
Brookhaven, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Jasper, GA
Brookhaven, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
13WMAZ

Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound

MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon man shot in attempted armed robbery

MACON, Ga. — A man was victim to an attempted robbery early Sunday morning near the Tubman Museum. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in around 1:30 a.m., and responded to Atrium Health Navicent in regards to a person shot. Deputies talked to a 32-year-old...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Gbi
wgxa.tv

Macon brothers in jail after U.S. Marshals discovered guns and drugs while serving warrant

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two brothers are behind bars after an arrest warrant led to U.S. Marshals discovering weed and a gun. The U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Trayon Brown. That's when they found Trayon and his 44-year-old brother Larry Brown, as well of the 22 grams of weed. The Marshals then discovered that Larry Brown, a convicted felon, had a pistol on him.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
WOODSTOCK, GA
Washington Examiner

Two Georgia sheriff's deputies 'ambushed' and killed serving warrant

Two law enforcement deputies were killed on Thursday while serving a warrant at a home in Georgia, according to authorities. The incident occurred about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta, near the town of Marietta, Georgia, in Cobb County at around 7:45 p.m. Two suspects have been apprehended by police after at least one barricaded inside the home.
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Woman arrives at Macon hospital with gunshot wound

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting is under investigation in Macon, but detectives have little information to work off of. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old woman showed up at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell WGXA News she says she doesn't know who shot her and isn't exactly sure where she was at when she was shot.
MACON, GA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Meth supplier sentenced to federal prison

MACON – A metro Atlanta resident who admitted to distributing methamphetamine in middle Georgia has been sentenced to prison for his crime. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, of Cartersville, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to run consecutively to a sentence imposed in Cobb County Superior Court after he previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins man sentenced to prison after ATF investigation

MACON Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to ten years in prison following an investigation by the ATF. 33-year-old Deonta Lowe was served the maximum sentence of ten years, followed by three years of supervised release, after he previously entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy