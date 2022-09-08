Read full article on original website
The 9/11 Stair Climb is back in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, purse snatching highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of GeorgiaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, crafts and car racing highlight events around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
New details on how to get tickets to see Stacey Abrams at Forsyth County campaign stopMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
How groundbreaking genetic genealogy identified victim and suspect in 1988 north Georgia cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia cold case made history by becoming the first crime where scientists identified both a murder victim and the killer through forensic genetic genealogy, according to the GBI and FBI. The homicide happened all the way back in 1988 in Dade County. 11Alive's...
County leaders respond to Macon-Bibb hitting 50 homicides in 2022
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County has officially hit 50 homicides so far in 2022 with 3 gun violence victims dying within 24 hours Sunday. This comes as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 7 separate shootings just this weekend that injured 8 people. Bibb...
GBI: Killer identified in 1988 cold case murder of woman found in north Georgia
GEORGIA (WRBL) – In March 2022, Stacey Lyn Chahorski finally got her true name back after being known as Rising Fawn Jane Doe for nearly 34 years, and now investigators have had another major break through in the cold case out of north Georgia. On Sept. 6, 2022, at a joint news conference between the […]
'Crime-fighting team,': Business watch group works to fight crime
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it takes a village to keep neighborhoods and people safe from crime, and that includes our businesses. The Sheriff’s Office holds meetings every few weeks that gather business owners in the area to discuss concerns and swap information with each other.
Woman dropped off at Atrium Health with gunshot wound
MACON, Ga. — A woman was seen being dropped of at Atrium Health Navicent on Saturday by a Grey Dodge Challenger, around 5:30 a.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the woman had a gun shot wound, and was 37 years old. They said she stated she didn't...
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Macon man shot in attempted armed robbery
MACON, Ga. — A man was victim to an attempted robbery early Sunday morning near the Tubman Museum. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a call came in around 1:30 a.m., and responded to Atrium Health Navicent in regards to a person shot. Deputies talked to a 32-year-old...
Macon prisoner gets 300 months added to sentence for brokering meth deal from prison
MACON — An incarcerated individual who attempted to have a controlled substance smuggled into Georgia prisons and brokered a methamphetamine deal with an undercover GBI agent was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for his crimes. Brannon McCoy, 27, of Jasper, was sentenced to serve 300 months...
Macon brothers in jail after U.S. Marshals discovered guns and drugs while serving warrant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two brothers are behind bars after an arrest warrant led to U.S. Marshals discovering weed and a gun. The U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Trayon Brown. That's when they found Trayon and his 44-year-old brother Larry Brown, as well of the 22 grams of weed. The Marshals then discovered that Larry Brown, a convicted felon, had a pistol on him.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Two Georgia sheriff's deputies 'ambushed' and killed serving warrant
Two law enforcement deputies were killed on Thursday while serving a warrant at a home in Georgia, according to authorities. The incident occurred about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta, near the town of Marietta, Georgia, in Cobb County at around 7:45 p.m. Two suspects have been apprehended by police after at least one barricaded inside the home.
160 Arrested in Week-Long Human Trafficking Sting
Teacher, Correction Officer, and a now-former Deputy Police Chief Among Those Arrested
Deputies: Woman arrives at Macon hospital with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting is under investigation in Macon, but detectives have little information to work off of. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old woman showed up at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell WGXA News she says she doesn't know who shot her and isn't exactly sure where she was at when she was shot.
Officers recover cocaine, oxycodone after traffic stop in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Clayton County led to an arrest after drugs were found in the car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Clayton County Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard and Smith Street in Jonesboro.
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
Meth supplier sentenced to federal prison
MACON – A metro Atlanta resident who admitted to distributing methamphetamine in middle Georgia has been sentenced to prison for his crime. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, of Cartersville, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to run consecutively to a sentence imposed in Cobb County Superior Court after he previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15.
Man shot in his truck at corner of Cowan Street and Smith Street
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot while in his truck at the corner of Cowan Street and Smith Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. that a person was shot. When...
Sheriff identifies Cobb County deputies killed while serving warrant
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified the Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty Thursday night. Loved ones are mourning U.S. Army veteran and law enforcement officer Jonathan Koleski, who had been with the sheriff's office since 2007. The 42-year-old had served three tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
Authorities warn of new deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' pills, powder as drug circulates in Georgia
ATLANTA — After a colorful drug known as "rainbow fentanyl" made news by being circulated nationwide in August, authorities say the deadly pills have now been located in Cobb County. As the U.S. overdose crisis has reached frightening new levels, with more than 107,000 deaths in 2021 from drug...
Warner Robins man sentenced to prison after ATF investigation
MACON Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to ten years in prison following an investigation by the ATF. 33-year-old Deonta Lowe was served the maximum sentence of ten years, followed by three years of supervised release, after he previously entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
