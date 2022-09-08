Read full article on original website
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Furious On The Sideline Today
Aaron Rodgers is not a happy man on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers are currently trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 10-0, to open the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough go for Rodgers, who's dealt with some frustrating dropped passes from his Davante Adams-less wide receivers unit. Rodgers is...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Moment
On ESPN's First Take today, Stephen A. Smith made another embarrassing mistake regarding the NFL. He suggested the Los Angeles Chargers would score the most point this week. "I'm gonna go with the Chargers (to score the most points in the division)... Justin Herbert, (Mike) Williams, Keenan Allen!" Stephen A. said.
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumor
Deion Sanders has been linked to some prominent head coaching jobs over the years. However, for now, the former NFL star has stayed put at Jackson State. Will Sanders consider leaving for a Power 5 job, though?. According to one report, Georgia Tech is expected to make a run at...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
Patrick Mahomes Injured Wrist: NFL World Reacts
The Chiefs are starting the 2022 regular season with some concerning injury news. Kansas City is already without star kicker Harrison Butker and now, Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a wrist issue. Mahomes has remained in the game, though he's dealing with some kind of wrist or hand issue. Mahomes'...
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made Decision On His NFL Future
Enjoy Tom Brady, NFL quarterback, while you can, everyone. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly planning on retiring for good following the 2022 season. The 2022 NFL season will be Brady's last as a quarterback. Brady, 45, "retired" earlier...
Look: Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday Night
The Bucs beat the Cowboys, 19-3, on Sunday Night Football to open the 2022 regular season. It was a pitiful game for Dallas, in more ways than one, as the NFC East franchise got trounced on national television and lost its franchise quarterback in the process. Dak Prescott is expected...
Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Injury Diagnosis For Dak Prescott
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be out for a while. Jerry Jones announced on Sunday evening that Prescott is going to need surgery following his injury against the Buccaneers. It's unclear when he'll be back. "Dak Prescott (hand) will be out for a while, according to Jerry Jones....
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Reaction To Dropped Pass Goes Viral
We've seen what happens when Aaron Rodgers doesn't trust his receivers and this is a face you never want to see as a young wideout. After rookie Christian Watson dropped a walk-in touchdown, cameras cut to Aaron Rodgers whose expression said it all... "If you are a rookie wideout who...
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now
Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
Report: Why Cris Collinsworth Sounds So Bad Tonight
Cris Collinsworth is making his NBC "Sunday Night Football" debut this evening, calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys game. The longtime NBC analyst sounds awful on Sunday night. According to reports, Collinsworth lost his voice in recent days, stemming from several flights and a game on Thursday night...
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
The X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Mac Jones
A frustrating season debut for the New England Patriots' offense ended with an injury scare for Mac Jones. The quarterback underwent X-rays on an injured back following Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the results came back negative. The team will evaluate him...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video
The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
Look: LeBron Reacts To Browns' Epic Win On Sunday
LeBron James is one of many Cleveland Browns fans pumped up about how the season opener just went. Rookie kicker Cade York booted the Browns to a 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers with a clutch 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining. York had a stellar debut, making all four of his field goal attempts and both extra points.
