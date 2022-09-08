ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Local highway construction for the week of September 12

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
Crews repair water main break in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning affected the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials. Water service was disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd. Industrial Park Blvd. was also affected. All repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
MENTOR, OH
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
CLEVELAND, OH
Noisy train horns plague Brook Park residents

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- City officials have been fielding complaints from residents who are experiencing an increased frequency in train horns disrupting their peace and quiet. CSX has scheduled repairs at local crossings, which means train engineers, by law, must sound their horns if a crossing gate has been taken out of service and is not operational.
BROOK PARK, OH
Residents of Cuyahoga County don’t want to be part of a ‘countywide municipality’

Once again, The Plain Dealer is promoting efforts to regionalize government in Cuyahoga County (”Lee Weingart has a flat and simple plan,” Sept. 4). This idea has been brought up before and never garnered much support. People choose where they want to live according to their own tastes. We pick communities for their schools, parks, cultural amenities, tax rates, or zoning. Those who have chosen to live in Cleveland are welcome to their choice, but those who have chosen otherwise have little interest in being swept into a “countywide municipality” as part of establishing “the county as a municipality, which would be the 10th largest in the nation.” There is nothing to be gained and much to be lost.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH

