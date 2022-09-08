Read full article on original website
Related
I-Team: 2 bodies found in Ashtabula County wildlife area
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after two bodies were found in the New Lyme Wildlife Area in Ashtabula County, sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 12
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
Body found washed up on shores of Lake Erie
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
cleveland19.com
Crews repair water main break in Mentor
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning affected the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials. Water service was disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd. Industrial Park Blvd. was also affected. All repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Body that washed up in Lakewood was in water for extended period
A body was spotted washed up along the rocks on Lake Erie in front of Pier W on Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for August (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for August 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more.
Family wanted: Akron animal shelter offers adoption deal
For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the "Fall in Love With Your New Pet" event.
Redeveloper of 3663 Park East Drive former hotel site unveils new, improved $200-million plans
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- There’s been a change of plans -- and in the eyes of city leaders, for the better -- for the redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton hotel site on Park East Drive. In March, Beachwood developer Chad Kertesz told City Council of a $125-million plan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NE Ohio driver trapped, killed in culvert crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash.
Thieves go door-to-door on mailboxes, contents: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Several residents on the street reported around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3 mail had been removed from their home mailboxes. Police found at least some of their missing mail deposited in one neighbor’s mailbox at a home on the end of the street, although that may have been a similar tactic employed a few days earlier in Pepper Pike.
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Youngstown library closed after bed bugs found
The Main Library of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is closed Friday, Sept. 9 after bed bugs were found in the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
Man dies in Cuyahoga County condo fire; firefighter, officer injured
A man has died in a condo fire.
Noisy train horns plague Brook Park residents
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- City officials have been fielding complaints from residents who are experiencing an increased frequency in train horns disrupting their peace and quiet. CSX has scheduled repairs at local crossings, which means train engineers, by law, must sound their horns if a crossing gate has been taken out of service and is not operational.
Residents of Cuyahoga County don’t want to be part of a ‘countywide municipality’
Once again, The Plain Dealer is promoting efforts to regionalize government in Cuyahoga County (”Lee Weingart has a flat and simple plan,” Sept. 4). This idea has been brought up before and never garnered much support. People choose where they want to live according to their own tastes. We pick communities for their schools, parks, cultural amenities, tax rates, or zoning. Those who have chosen to live in Cleveland are welcome to their choice, but those who have chosen otherwise have little interest in being swept into a “countywide municipality” as part of establishing “the county as a municipality, which would be the 10th largest in the nation.” There is nothing to be gained and much to be lost.
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
Mahoning County official cited for OVI
A Mahoning County official is facing a charge of OVI following a traffic stop in Struthers Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
Ohio man charged with raping minor in commercial truck
A Warren County man is charged with raping an underage girl in Mahoning County.
Comments / 1