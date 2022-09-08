Once again, The Plain Dealer is promoting efforts to regionalize government in Cuyahoga County (”Lee Weingart has a flat and simple plan,” Sept. 4). This idea has been brought up before and never garnered much support. People choose where they want to live according to their own tastes. We pick communities for their schools, parks, cultural amenities, tax rates, or zoning. Those who have chosen to live in Cleveland are welcome to their choice, but those who have chosen otherwise have little interest in being swept into a “countywide municipality” as part of establishing “the county as a municipality, which would be the 10th largest in the nation.” There is nothing to be gained and much to be lost.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO