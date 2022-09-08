Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed by SUV on US-19
The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed in an incident on US-19 Saturday night.
Car bursts into flames after crash on Selmon Expressway in Tampa
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fiery crash early Saturday morning near downtown Tampa.
Riverview Woman Killed When Crossing US-19 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Riverview woman was killed when crossing US-19 in Pasco County Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 10:50 pm Saturday, an SUV, driven by a 20-year-old Spring Hill Man, was traveling southbound on US-19. At
DUI driver kills bicyclist in Pinellas County, leaves crime scene, FHP says
A Pinellas Park man was arrested early Sunday morning after killing a bicyclist in a DUI incident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Fruitville road I-75N
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has northbound lanes at the intersection of I-75 and Fruitville Road backed up. There is still a heavy back up of vehicles traveling northbound. Plan appropriate travel time for your commute. This is a developing story.
1 dead after pickup truck runs into bicyclist: FHP
FHP stated that the 64-year-old man was riding his bike on 62nd Avenue North when the driver of a pickup truck collided with him. The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
Heavy rain traps Pinellas County residents in homes
As the water level rises in the St. Pete Beach neighborhood, so do the residents' frustrations.
fox13news.com
FHP: Pinellas Park man charged with DUI manslaughter following fatal hit-and-run crash
LEALMAN, Fla. - An early morning hit-and-run crash in Pinellas County left one man dead and another behind bars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say Nicholas Carusotti, 29, of Pinellas Park, was driving a pickup truck eastbound on 62nd Avenue North, west of 39th Street North, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when he hit a 64-year-old bicyclist from New York.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reporting that portions of St. Armands Circle in the City of Sarasota are flooded this afternoon. This due to heavy rainfall in the area. Officers say they are blocking North Boulevard of the Presidents heading out to Mote Marine Laboratory until the water...
Tampa woman killed by pickup truck while walking in middle of Nebraska Avenue
A Tampa woman died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking down Nebraska Ave. on Thursday.
St. Petersburg police locate missing 72-year-old man
The St. Petersburg Police Department located a missing 72-year-old man, who they said had not been seen for two days.
Teen shot in Bradenton after rounds fired at group of people, police say
A teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in Bradenton Saturday night, police said.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
Earlier downpours from Gulf of Mexico
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern is in place for the next two days. Winds from the Gulf of Mexico push showers and storms onto the coastline in the morning. The best chance for downpours will be 11am-4pm. The rain tapers off before sunset, but the clouds linger around. The earlier rain and […]
wild941.com
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
On 9/10/22 Polk County allowed this to happen again, why?
6 – ALS (Paramedic) Engines without a Paramedic on board. Why are the taxpayers allowing this to happen – – – – email your county commissioners today.
WATCH: Motorcyclist takes troopers on high-speed chase in Florida
A motorcyclist took troopers on a high-speed chase in Florida over the Labor Day weekend.
2 St. Pete police officers suspended in separate cases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department have been suspended for their separate actions, the agency said. Chief Anthony Holloway rendered the suspensions on Sept. 8 during a command review board meeting. According to the department, Officer Cody Csendom was suspended as a result...
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
