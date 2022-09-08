ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Fruitville road I-75N

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has northbound lanes at the intersection of I-75 and Fruitville Road backed up. There is still a heavy back up of vehicles traveling northbound. Plan appropriate travel time for your commute. This is a developing story.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Pinellas Park man charged with DUI manslaughter following fatal hit-and-run crash

LEALMAN, Fla. - An early morning hit-and-run crash in Pinellas County left one man dead and another behind bars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say Nicholas Carusotti, 29, of Pinellas Park, was driving a pickup truck eastbound on 62nd Avenue North, west of 39th Street North, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when he hit a 64-year-old bicyclist from New York.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reporting that portions of St. Armands Circle in the City of Sarasota are flooded this afternoon. This due to heavy rainfall in the area. Officers say they are blocking North Boulevard of the Presidents heading out to Mote Marine Laboratory until the water...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Earlier downpours from Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern is in place for the next two days. Winds from the Gulf of Mexico push showers and storms onto the coastline in the morning. The best chance for downpours will be 11am-4pm. The rain tapers off before sunset, but the clouds linger around. The earlier rain and […]
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 St. Pete police officers suspended in separate cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department have been suspended for their separate actions, the agency said. Chief Anthony Holloway rendered the suspensions on Sept. 8 during a command review board meeting. According to the department, Officer Cody Csendom was suspended as a result...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
BRADENTON, FL
