4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Firefighters honor 9/11 with stair climb at Mechanicsburg gym
In what has now become a years-long tradition, first responders honored the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks Sunday by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the former World Trade Center. At Mechanicsburg’s Ark Fitness, three local firefighters used the fitness center’s stair machines to replicate the stairs...
abc27.com
Pa. housing advocate invites blanket square donations for Homeless Memorial Blanket Project
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — People all across the US are encouraged to donate squares of fabric to be assembled into blankets for the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project. A housing advocate in Mechanicsburg, Amy Neurohr, is urging people to donate knit, crocheted, or quilted squares to help create blankets for the Blanket Project. This is perfect for anyone who would like to help the project, but doesn’t have the time or resources to make a full blanket.
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
abc27.com
Santa convention brings dozens of Santas to Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Santa convention drew dozens of Chris Kringles from around the country to Dauphin and Lancaster counties to learn the ins and outs of being Saint Nicholas. It was a sea of red suits, white beards and Christmas cheer — pretty much what you...
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
abc27.com
Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fundraiser was held on Saturday evening for Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League. It was a dance competition at the Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It was similar to Dancing with the Stars, featuring police from various departments in Dauphin County. Get daily news,...
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Harrisburg with food, games, music and more
The Latino Hispanic American Community Center (LHACC) held its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday at the intersection of Thirteenth and Derry streets in Harrisburg. The event featured Spanish food, live music, games, a flag parade, a domino competition, children’s activities and a host of vendors. This is the twelfth...
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
abc27.com
Volunteers plant close to 100 trees in Mechanicsburg park
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Planting 10 million trees statewide — that’s the goal of a Pennsylvania nonprofit. Volunteers in Mechanicsburg got a little closer to that goal Saturday, planting nearly 100 trees at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park. It is the biggest park in Mechanicsburg, but the...
abc27.com
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
abc27.com
New gym opens in Lower Allen Township
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two gyms in Cumberland County have teamed up, and are offering more than just weights. Steel Lotus Fitness held its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Lower Allen Township. The gyum speicaliszes in crossfit, as well as yoga. They are working with...
abc27.com
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
abc27.com
Planetarium Shows at York Learning Center
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Astronomical Society has been offering planetarium programs to the public for 16 years. They will now be offering Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families, as well as Saturday evening programs for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium.
abc27.com
Portion of North Broad Street in Lititz to close for one week
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on North Broad Street, also known as Route 501 IN Lititz, Lancaster County. According to a release, Route 501 will be closed between Kleine Street and North Lane from Monday,...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor recounts day at Flight 93 crash site
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (BP) — Doug Pilot remembers the crater. He remembers the blackened trees and hearing that there was nothing left bigger than a phone book. Pilot, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, was serving as the director of missions for Conemaugh Valley Baptist Association on Sept. 11, 2001. He was about to leave for a meeting with church planters in Harrisburg when his wife, Jeanne, called him back to the house.
Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center
Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter’s Thrift Store, a gem helping the animals
CVAS has a real gem that helps our animals – our thrift store. The Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter Thrift Store is at 66 South Main Street in Chambersburg. Anyone who shops at or donates to our store will be directly affecting homeless animals in the shelter. You can find...
PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County
Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
