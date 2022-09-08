ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Pa. housing advocate invites blanket square donations for Homeless Memorial Blanket Project

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — People all across the US are encouraged to donate squares of fabric to be assembled into blankets for the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project. A housing advocate in Mechanicsburg, Amy Neurohr, is urging people to donate knit, crocheted, or quilted squares to help create blankets for the Blanket Project. This is perfect for anyone who would like to help the project, but doesn’t have the time or resources to make a full blanket.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Santa convention brings dozens of Santas to Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Santa convention drew dozens of Chris Kringles from around the country to Dauphin and Lancaster counties to learn the ins and outs of being Saint Nicholas. It was a sea of red suits, white beards and Christmas cheer — pretty much what you...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Camp Hill, PA
Camp Hill, PA
Camp Hill, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
abc27.com

Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fundraiser was held on Saturday evening for Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League. It was a dance competition at the Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It was similar to Dancing with the Stars, featuring police from various departments in Dauphin County. Get daily news,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Volunteers plant close to 100 trees in Mechanicsburg park

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Planting 10 million trees statewide — that’s the goal of a Pennsylvania nonprofit. Volunteers in Mechanicsburg got a little closer to that goal Saturday, planting nearly 100 trees at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park. It is the biggest park in Mechanicsburg, but the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New gym opens in Lower Allen Township

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two gyms in Cumberland County have teamed up, and are offering more than just weights. Steel Lotus Fitness held its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Lower Allen Township. The gyum speicaliszes in crossfit, as well as yoga. They are working with...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Planetarium Shows at York Learning Center

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Astronomical Society has been offering planetarium programs to the public for 16 years. They will now be offering Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families, as well as Saturday evening programs for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Portion of North Broad Street in Lititz to close for one week

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on North Broad Street, also known as Route 501 IN Lititz, Lancaster County. According to a release, Route 501 will be closed between Kleine Street and North Lane from Monday,...
LITITZ, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kentuckytoday.com

Pastor recounts day at Flight 93 crash site

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (BP) — Doug Pilot remembers the crater. He remembers the blackened trees and hearing that there was nothing left bigger than a phone book. Pilot, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, was serving as the director of missions for Conemaugh Valley Baptist Association on Sept. 11, 2001. He was about to leave for a meeting with church planters in Harrisburg when his wife, Jeanne, called him back to the house.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center

Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County

Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

