Best Blanco Tequilas: Outsider-Approved

Tequila that has not been aged in a barrel.

Also commonly known as silver, plata, or white, Blanco is the purest expression of Tequila, as it does not take on any flavors from the barrel. Master distillers refer to Blanco as “the essence of tequila,” as it has the most agave-forward taste. Whether shaken, stirred, or sipped on its own, Blanco tequila is the most consumed expression and is the foundation of your tequila stock.

Outsider seeks out additive-free products when possible, which is non-negotiable when selecting a blanco. Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) permits additives in Tequila if they do not exceed 1% of total volume; however, tequila brands are not required to disclose additive use on the label. The team behind Tequila Matchmaker launched a “Verified Additive Free” program for tequila brands and distilleries in July 2020 and is an accurate guide to which brands and expressions represent Tequila in its truest form.

Choosing the right blanco is a personal decision based on taste profile. Outsider has selected a handful of blancos that are additive-free, distilled by masters, and hold the highest ratings by aficionados. Avoid all mass-produced and celebrity-hyped tequilas, and find a few that meet your aroma, taste preferences, and budget. Authentic blancos will up your cocktail game, pair perfectly with a splash of soda or juice, and are complex enough even for sipping.

Restaurants and bars generally follow consumer trends toward mass-marketed tequila, so it is not always easy to find high-quality and clean blancos. We’ve reviewed the following, and all pass the test. Depending on your taste profile, you will have a favorite, but these are all winners, and with scarcity, it is best to know as many great blancos as possible:

The Best of the Best Blanco Tequilas

Based on quality and price, the following Blanco tequilas are highly recommended and should be staples in your collection. The ranking is only that of personal preference with full explanation listed below. Outsider will continue to add to this list:

TequilaTaste: Smooth, Clean, ComplexHigh-QualityHigh-ValueAvailable Regularly

Tequila G4 BlancoComplex✓✓✓

Fortaleza BlancoComplex✓✓✓

Cascahuin TahonaComplex✓

✓

Volans BlancoComplex✓

Siete LeguasSmooth✓✓✓

Lalo Tequila BlancoClean✓✓✓

Los Dos Tequila BlancoClean✓✓✓

Tequila G4 Blanco (complex taste + quality + value + availability) Fortaleza Blanco (complex taste + quality + value + availability) Cascahuin Tahona (complex taste + quality + availability) Volans Blanco (complex taste + quality) Siete Leguas (smooth taste + quality + value + availability) Lalo Tequila Blanco (clean taste + quality + value + availability) Los Dos Tequila Blanco (clean taste + quality + value + availability) Wild Commons (under review)

Tequila G4 Blanco

Rating: 92 | Additive Free

Value Rating: 5-stars

NOM: 1579

MSRP: $44

Instagram: @G4Tequilas

The name G4 stands for Four Generations of tequila mastery. Third-generation master tequilero Felipe Camarena, and his sons’ honor traditions started in 1937 while innovating and crafting near-perfect, sustainable tequila that is natural and additive-free. Agava from the high lands, natural spring, and rainwater are combined, twice distilled in copper pots, and rested in stainless tanks for oxygenation leading to a smooth product. “I’m not in the business of making fancy bottles. I’m in the business of making great tequila,” notes Camarena. Both statements are true as it relates to G4’s blanco.

Tasting Notes: Incredibly smooth with a great balance of agave-forward tastes and soft earth, minerals, and citrus notes. A hint of pepper.