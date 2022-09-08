This is a press release from the North Country Fair:. The 2022 North Country Fair is happening! While planning for a hopeful return of the fair in 2021, we decided upon the theme “Together Again,” only to cancel for the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are thrilled to repurpose the theme from last year and have a triumphant return of the North Country Fair and gather again together this year. The Same Old People wish to celebrate the ways our local people came together during the past few years, remaining strong in defense of our collective futures and health and providing for the most impacted populations in our community. We are excited to be a venue of cultural gathering and facilitate the connections that people crave after isolation.

