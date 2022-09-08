Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
North Country Fair Celebrates ‘Together Again’
This is a press release from the North Country Fair:. The 2022 North Country Fair is happening! While planning for a hopeful return of the fair in 2021, we decided upon the theme “Together Again,” only to cancel for the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are thrilled to repurpose the theme from last year and have a triumphant return of the North Country Fair and gather again together this year. The Same Old People wish to celebrate the ways our local people came together during the past few years, remaining strong in defense of our collective futures and health and providing for the most impacted populations in our community. We are excited to be a venue of cultural gathering and facilitate the connections that people crave after isolation.
kymkemp.com
3rd Annual Latin Dance & Music Festival in Arcata October 6th – 9th
Press release from the Humboldt Latin Dance Company:. Announcing the 3rd Annual Humboldt Latin Dance and Music Festival coming to the North Coast this October 6th-9th. Celebrate the beautiful dances and music from Cuba, the Caribbean, Africa, Brazil, Columbia and more! You are invited to join this amazing 4- day latin dance and music festival whether you are coming for the music, the dancing or both! Workshops are taught by world- renowned dance professionals with three evenings of late night dance parties, including live Salsa bands and latin music DJ’s. The event kicks off Thursday night, October 6th with a pre-party fundraiser event featuring The Latin Peppers at Redwood Raks. Friday’s Salsa dance party with Tropiqueño at Humbrews, will get you dancing for sure! Guest DJ’s host a two-room dance party on Saturday night, October 8th for all the best latin dance vibes and the hottest dance music. The festival boasts a mix of 20+ beginning through advanced level workshops throughout the weekend. All Workshops are held at Redwood Raks, in the Creamery District, Arcata.
kymkemp.com
Craig Hansen ‘Challenges the Community to Support Food for People’
This is a press release from Food for People, the Food Bank for Humboldt County:. Food for People, the Food Bank for Humboldt County, provides vital food resources for the community through hard times- from economic downturns to wildfires, and so many of life’s challenges. As pandemic assistance programs come to an end and food and gas costs are on the rise many people are having a tough time putting food on the table.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Marsh Tour Focusing on Ecology and Geography Free to the Public
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, September 17. Meet leader Lynn Jones at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Arcata Marsh geography and ecology – past, present, and future. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Things To Do In Eureka, California In The Fall
The highway to Eureka, one of California’s oldest seaports, is lined with giant trees and crossed by wild rivers rushing to the Pacific. Millions of acres of redwood and conifer forest surround Eureka. Most of those acres are wilderness and public land. However, evergreens aren’t the only trees you...
kymkemp.com
HSRC Awarded Over $400k Federal Grant to Expand Nutrition Program
This is a press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The Humboldt Senior Resource Center (HSRC) has been awarded a $404,152, three-year Innovations in Nutrition Program and Services grant from the Administration for Community Living, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The purpose of the grant is to reduce hunger, encourage social engagement, and promote health and wellbeing among older adults in Humboldt County. “Our goal is for more seniors to come to lunch—particularly rural older adults who are at risk of not getting enough nutritious food,” said Tasha Romo, HSRC’s Director of Nutrition & Activities.
krcrtv.com
Eureka welcomes two cruise ships in September
EUREKA, Calif. — Two cruise ships will be sailing to the North Coast in September, and to welcome their arrival, a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock will be held with live music, coffee, and pastries. 605 guests from the MS Oceania Regatta and...
kymkemp.com
RHBB Reporter Thanks Trinity County Residents for ‘Being Neighborly’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
CAN Ready to Take Clients, Trellis Funding Now Available: Cooperation Humboldt
This is a press release from Cooperation Humboldt:. Cannabis farmers seeking support through Project Trellis Local Equity grants V2.1 have a new resource available for cooperative formation and small business assistance. A coalition of cannabis farmers and industry operators teamed up with Cooperation Humboldt and the Center for the Study...
North Coast Journal
Along the Historic Yurok Loop
No matter how many times I walk along the Yurok Loop, I never tire of it. Whether sunlight dapples the forest path or the leaves glisten from mist, it makes no difference; just seeing the little wooden bridge at the start of the trail makes my heart leap. The Yurok...
kymkemp.com
Countywide ‘Accelerated Cure Slurry Project’ Begins Tomorrow
The City of Arcata has contracted with DRYCO Construction to resurface portions of the City’s roads as part of the 2022 Countywide Accelerated Cure Slurry Project. Work areas will include: Union Street from Samoa Boulevard to 11th Street, 14th Street from K Street to J Street, 13th Street from H Street to F Street and from K Street to I Street, 12th Street from K Street to J Street and I street to G Street and F Street to the eastern end of 12th Street, LK Wood Boulevard from Granite Avenue to 14th Street, and the City Hall Parking Lot at 736 F Street.
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
kymkemp.com
50 Miles from the Freeway: Burnout
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter: @LCStansberry. Burnout is like a bad relationship, the kind you...
kymkemp.com
Firefighters Saw Temperature of 107 Degrees on Six Rivers Lightning Complex Yesterday
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 89% containment and 850 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, the extreme heat peaked across the fire area yesterday,...
North Coast Journal
Looking Back: A Surreal Day Two Years Ago (Slideshow)
On this date, two years ago, Humboldt County residents awoke to the apocalyptic glow of an eerie orange sky created by heavy haze in the air from surrounding wildfires, some of which had already been burning for weeks. For weeks, residents across wide swaths of the region would face choking smoke, a series of evacuation warnings or orders, fear and unease, with hundreds losing their homes amid the worst fire season in California history.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:30 p.m.] New Start in Trinity County Being Called the Texas Fire
Let us hope that the name of the newest fire in Trinity County isn’t indicative of the size it will grow to be…. The Texas Fire, as it is being called, was reported just before 12:30 p.m. east of Ruth Lake and south of Wildwood. According to the Shasta...
kymkemp.com
A Hot and Dry Day on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 81% containment and 949 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres, with 38 acres of interior growth. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday was another...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
kymkemp.com
Yurok Chief Judge Abby Abinanti Joins Influential Cast in Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s New Documentary Series
On Friday, September 9, 2022, Yurok Chief Judge Abby Abinanti and her Tribal Court team will be featured in Gutsy, a new documentary series created by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. Based on The New York Times bestselling book, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” the much-anticipated docuseries presents diverse perspectives on a wide variety of topics, ranging from environmental protection to prison reform. For the Apple TV+ series, Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton interviewed some of the most influential women of the 21st century, including: Gloria Steinem, Dr. Jane Goodall, Megan Thee Stallion, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Yurok Chief Judge Abby Abinanti, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian and many more.
