starvedrock.media
Deadline Monday to apply for IDOT seasonal snow and ice removal jobs
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring 2,500 people to help with snow and ice removal and highway maintenance starting in October. But anyone who is interested needs to apply soon. The application deadline is Monday. Paul Wappel, public information officer with IDOT, said people...
starvedrock.media
Asylum seekers bused to Chicago now being sent to other Illinois communities
(The Center Square) – Asylum seekers illegally crossing the border into Texas and then bused to Chicago are now being sent out to other communities. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants to Washington D.C. , New York City and then Chicago to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies. As of last week, Texas has sent more than 300 migrants to Chicago and thousands to New York City and Washington, DC.
starvedrock.media
Car Flips After Allegedly Running a La Salle Stop Sign
Stop signs are in place, and bright red, for a reason. According to La Salle police, at around 11:30 in the morning Saturday, a car driven by 28-year-old Meagan O'Boyle of La Salle, ran a stop sign at Ninth and Hennepin. She collided with a vehicle that had been westbound on Ninth Street, and O'Boyle's car flipped on its side. She had three children in her vehicle. O'Boyle and two of the juveniles refused treatment, but the other child was taken to St. Margaret's in Peru with minor injuries. O'Boyle was cited for disobeying a stop sign, and she was given an Ottawa court date.
