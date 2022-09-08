ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croydon, NH

adventure-journal.com

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
WINDSOR, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for disorderly conduct at Williamstown Pub

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 37-year-old man from Chelsea was cited following an incident in Williamstown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a delayed report of an incident that occurred at the Williamstown Pub the night prior at around 9:45 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Brody Burke acted...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
CBS Boston

NH school bus driver indicted on cyberstalking charge

CONCORD, N.H. – A grand jury has indicted a former New Hampshire bus driver on a charge of cyberstalking a young boy.Prosecutors say Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, stalked and threatened an 8-year-old on his route. They say he gave the child a cell phone, told the boy to send inappropriate photos of himself and threatened to kidnap him if he didn't comply. He also allegedly put GPS  tracking devices on the parents vehicles.He has pleaded not guilty. Police are investigating whether there were other victims.
ELIOT, ME
laconiadailysun.com

City Council to vote Monday on Garfield Street goats

LACONIA — The Laconia City Council is poised to reject a family’s request that they be able to keep their two pet goats. The matter hits at a crux of how local government regulations impact citizens, especially when it comes to zoning. It asks officials where the line is between making an exception for one case and setting a precedent for future ones — and if such a distinction exists.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Poland Spring withdraws Hollis water request

HOLLIS, Maine — Poland Spring has withdrawn its application to double the amount of water it takes from a well in Hollis. A planned Sept. 14 public meeting to discuss and vote on the issue has now been canceled according to a post on the town'swebsite. In August, the...
POLAND SPRING, ME
MassLive.com

Search of Connecticut River turns up body of Harvey Carroll, 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned

Authorities found the body of a 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned in the Connecticut River in New Hampshire after a search Thursday, according to officials. The man who drowned was identified as Harvey Carroll of Prentiss, Mississippi. It is likely that he fell into the river in Norwich, Vermont before authorities found his body in Hanover, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
NORWICH, VT
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Matt Towne Announces Candidacy for Strafford District 4

Send candidate announcements to nancywestnews@gmail.com. I am announcing my candidacy for Representative of Strafford County, District 4. As representative for Strafford 4, I will strive towards a common-sense approach to governing. I believe in bringing respect and common sense back to a government that has been too starkly divided by ideological rigidity for too long. NH deserves better and I want to serve my constituents with the type of sound, professional and humanistic governance that they deserve.
STRAFFORD COUNTY, NH
NECN

Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police

A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
NORWICH, VT
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Committee OKs Revised Guidelines for YDC Settlement Awards; Victims’ Lawyer Says It’s ‘Not Fair’

CONCORD — The rules and guidelines for determining awards to abuse victims held as juveniles at the Youth Development Center were approved by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee Tuesday. Attorney General John Formella withdrew his original proposal last month after lawmakers criticized the plan to distribute $100 million in...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
MERRIMACK, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

