Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
NHPR
New Hampshire could put up $15 million to spur development of new mental health hospital
For the second time this year, New Hampshire health officials are proposing to use $15 million in federal funds to help a private health care system stand up a new behavioral health hospital. Under the plan, SolutionHealth — which includes Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for disorderly conduct at Williamstown Pub
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 37-year-old man from Chelsea was cited following an incident in Williamstown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a delayed report of an incident that occurred at the Williamstown Pub the night prior at around 9:45 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Brody Burke acted...
NH school bus driver indicted on cyberstalking charge
CONCORD, N.H. – A grand jury has indicted a former New Hampshire bus driver on a charge of cyberstalking a young boy.Prosecutors say Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, stalked and threatened an 8-year-old on his route. They say he gave the child a cell phone, told the boy to send inappropriate photos of himself and threatened to kidnap him if he didn't comply. He also allegedly put GPS tracking devices on the parents vehicles.He has pleaded not guilty. Police are investigating whether there were other victims.
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 10: Rimmon Heights celebrating community with free block party thanks to city ‘activation’ grant
MANCHESTER, NH – As president of the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group, Michael Wolf is hoping Saturday’s community block party in his Rimmon Heights neighborhood will encourage more neighbors to get involved. “Like a lot of other groups and businesses, we saw the city’s Community Event and Activation Grant...
VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities
Barre, Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Windsor will join Montpelier in piloting free ride-hailing as an alternative or supplement to more traditional forms of public transportation. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to fund on-demand 'microtransit' in 5 more communities.
laconiadailysun.com
City Council to vote Monday on Garfield Street goats
LACONIA — The Laconia City Council is poised to reject a family’s request that they be able to keep their two pet goats. The matter hits at a crux of how local government regulations impact citizens, especially when it comes to zoning. It asks officials where the line is between making an exception for one case and setting a precedent for future ones — and if such a distinction exists.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
WMTW
Poland Spring withdraws Hollis water request
HOLLIS, Maine — Poland Spring has withdrawn its application to double the amount of water it takes from a well in Hollis. A planned Sept. 14 public meeting to discuss and vote on the issue has now been canceled according to a post on the town'swebsite. In August, the...
manchesterinklink.com
State, Manchester police called to former YDC for disturbance; second time in 3 weeks
MANCHESTER, NH – For the second time in about three weeks, State and Manchester police were sent to the John H. Sununu Youth Services for uncontrolled residents. Within a 24-hour time span, state and Manchester police were dispatched three times to the juvenile detention from early Friday evening and about 9:10 a.m. Saturday.
Search of Connecticut River turns up body of Harvey Carroll, 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned
Authorities found the body of a 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned in the Connecticut River in New Hampshire after a search Thursday, according to officials. The man who drowned was identified as Harvey Carroll of Prentiss, Mississippi. It is likely that he fell into the river in Norwich, Vermont before authorities found his body in Hanover, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Matt Towne Announces Candidacy for Strafford District 4
Send candidate announcements to nancywestnews@gmail.com. I am announcing my candidacy for Representative of Strafford County, District 4. As representative for Strafford 4, I will strive towards a common-sense approach to governing. I believe in bringing respect and common sense back to a government that has been too starkly divided by ideological rigidity for too long. NH deserves better and I want to serve my constituents with the type of sound, professional and humanistic governance that they deserve.
WMUR.com
45-mile tornado starting in Cornish killed six, injured hundreds more than 200 years ago
CORNISH, N.H. — It was a hot, humid early September day in 1821 when a storm that started near Lake Champlain eventually spawned a tornado across the Connecticut River in the Upper Valley. It was a tornado that would produce damage never seen again from a summer storm. Eyewitness...
Former Rutland police commander returns as civilian community liaison
Matt Prouty, 50, retired from the police force in 2021 but was interested in the newly created position to help come up with solutions to local problems. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Rutland police commander returns as civilian community liaison.
NECN
Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police
A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
Committee OKs Revised Guidelines for YDC Settlement Awards; Victims’ Lawyer Says It’s ‘Not Fair’
CONCORD — The rules and guidelines for determining awards to abuse victims held as juveniles at the Youth Development Center were approved by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee Tuesday. Attorney General John Formella withdrew his original proposal last month after lawmakers criticized the plan to distribute $100 million in...
Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
State Tries To Keep Witness from Testifying in YDC Abuse Lawsuit
The state does not want a former guard at the Sununu Youth Services Center, also called YDC in Manchester, being prosecuted for allegedly raping children incarcerated there to testify in the civil lawsuit representing victims, claiming he is too frail to talk. Frank Davis, 80, of Hopkinton, was arrested last...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
