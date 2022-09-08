ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

Newberry Observer

Community working to support Rankin family

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
NEWBERRY, SC
lander.edu

Lander University Psychology Students Present at National APA Conference

When the American Psychological Association (APA) convened for its 2022 annual conference in Minneapolis, Minn., it included as presenters two graduates of Lander University who are now pursuing advanced degrees in psychology at other institutions. Chelsea Davis, of Lexington, and Morgan Ferqueron, of Hodges, presented the findings of their respective...
GREENWOOD, SC
live5news.com

Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Butterfly release ceremony symbolizes letting go of trauma

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 'Release the Trauma Within' butterfly release ceremony was held at Leath Correctional Institution for Women on Friday at the facility. According to Associate Warden Michele Carter, Leath Correctional Institution is home to around 500 women. Carter said many if not most of the women have experienced some form of trauma during their lifetime.
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Student in South Carolina charged after making threat, principal says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County student has been charged after school officials said the student made a threat toward another student and the school, according to the school's principal. The Greenville County School District sent a message to parents on Sunday about the incident. Hughes Academy Principal Jordan...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

MOMS HELPING MOMS: Upstate mother back on her feet after Greenville community’s donations

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate mom has overcome homelessness due to another upstate mother and donations from the Greenville community. It all started back in June. Merissa Willingham, 26, was a pregnant mother-of-two, at the time. She had been laid off from her job. Then, she was evicted. Merissa had no transportation and no idea where she was going to go next. She says she and her mother had a disagreement. So, instead of dropping her off at a family member’s home, she dropped her off at a gas station. Merissa walked, with her children, to the nearest McDonald’s and broke down.
GREENVILLE, SC
WJBF

Cedar Ridge Principal reassures parents following social media threat

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The principal of Cedar Ridge Elementary School sent a letter to parents Friday morning reassuring their children’s safety. The letter reads in part: After an investigation by the Columbia County School District Police, to include interviewing other witnesses, it was determined that there was no evidence to suggest any truth […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg school district adds local beef to its menu

ROEBUCK — Spartanburg School District Six is increasing the amount of quality food options for students by serving local, grass-fed beef in cafeterias. The school district has partnered with Walnut Grove Farm, located south of Spartanburg, to serve swangus beef in all its schools. The beef comes from swangus cattle which are a heritage crossbreed between the angus breed and the brown Swiss and braunvieh breeds. District Six officially began serving swangus beef in its schools at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WGAU

Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee

The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
HART COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
GREENWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
AUGUSTA, GA

