Community working to support Rankin family
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
Changes at the Newberry County School District
NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District will see technology and meal service changes for students during the 2022-2023 school yea
lander.edu
Lander University Psychology Students Present at National APA Conference
When the American Psychological Association (APA) convened for its 2022 annual conference in Minneapolis, Minn., it included as presenters two graduates of Lander University who are now pursuing advanced degrees in psychology at other institutions. Chelsea Davis, of Lexington, and Morgan Ferqueron, of Hodges, presented the findings of their respective...
live5news.com
Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
WYFF4.com
Butterfly release ceremony symbolizes letting go of trauma
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 'Release the Trauma Within' butterfly release ceremony was held at Leath Correctional Institution for Women on Friday at the facility. According to Associate Warden Michele Carter, Leath Correctional Institution is home to around 500 women. Carter said many if not most of the women have experienced some form of trauma during their lifetime.
WYFF4.com
Twin infants surrendered at Anderson, South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. (Video above: Monday headlines from WYFF News 4) The South Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Student in South Carolina charged after making threat, principal says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County student has been charged after school officials said the student made a threat toward another student and the school, according to the school's principal. The Greenville County School District sent a message to parents on Sunday about the incident. Hughes Academy Principal Jordan...
FOX Carolina
MOMS HELPING MOMS: Upstate mother back on her feet after Greenville community’s donations
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate mom has overcome homelessness due to another upstate mother and donations from the Greenville community. It all started back in June. Merissa Willingham, 26, was a pregnant mother-of-two, at the time. She had been laid off from her job. Then, she was evicted. Merissa had no transportation and no idea where she was going to go next. She says she and her mother had a disagreement. So, instead of dropping her off at a family member’s home, she dropped her off at a gas station. Merissa walked, with her children, to the nearest McDonald’s and broke down.
Cedar Ridge Principal reassures parents following social media threat
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The principal of Cedar Ridge Elementary School sent a letter to parents Friday morning reassuring their children’s safety. The letter reads in part: After an investigation by the Columbia County School District Police, to include interviewing other witnesses, it was determined that there was no evidence to suggest any truth […]
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg school district adds local beef to its menu
ROEBUCK — Spartanburg School District Six is increasing the amount of quality food options for students by serving local, grass-fed beef in cafeterias. The school district has partnered with Walnut Grove Farm, located south of Spartanburg, to serve swangus beef in all its schools. The beef comes from swangus cattle which are a heritage crossbreed between the angus breed and the brown Swiss and braunvieh breeds. District Six officially began serving swangus beef in its schools at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee
The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
WYFF4.com
Upstate haunted house opens for its 12th year to hundreds in attendance
PIEDMONT, S.C. — It’s never too early for Halloween, right? Well, the owners of MadWorld Haunted Attraction don’t think so. It was lights, makeup, and screams for the opening of an Upstate haunted house. MadWorld is back and better than ever. "Every year we are adding things...
The Post and Courier
Aiken's snakin': Reptile with two heads thriving in captivity under care of local woman
Life can be difficult for a snake with two heads, but Trick and Treat is thriving with some help from Aiken resident Jessica Sharp-Miner. When Trick and Treat faces a challenge, she responds quickly. Sharp-Miner used the pronouns they and them recently while talking about her experiences with her unusual...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
WYFF4.com
Man missing after being last seen in blue paper hospital shirt near SC hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 60-year-old man last seen Saturday morning. The Sheriff's Office said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen in downtown Greenville near St. Francis Hospital around 9 a.m. Wheat was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue...
FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Peace Center teases its 'biggest announcement in decades'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Peace Center in Greenville is set to make what they call the "Peace Center's biggest announcement in decades." The announcement is set for Tue., Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. The invitation to the announcement stated, "We're Turning Up The Volume" and mentioned AMP, a music...
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
WRDW-TV
Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
