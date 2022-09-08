CLEVELAND -- The remnants of COVID’s harsh impact are spread across the empty streets and sidewalks of downtown Cleveland. Cleveland is hardly alone. Empty office space is a problem in most urban centers. But despite how the cheerleaders try to spin it, this hurts. Especially because, as reporter Sean McDonnell has detailed for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, some data suggest Cleveland lags most other cities in the percentage of employees who are returning to the office after two years of at-home work mandated by the pandemic.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO