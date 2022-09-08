ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lima News

Ohio’s top doctor encourages residents to get COVID booster, flu shot this fall

As fall and cooler weather approaches, the Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their flu shot and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff noted as people spend more time indoors and students return to school, respiratory illness such as coronavirus and influenza are more likely to spread.
WKBN

Ohio COVID-19 cases see a drop-off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 21,731 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going back to a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus.
WKYC

Cuyahoga County remains in CDC's medium community level for COVID-19; several Northeast Ohio counties at high level

CLEVELAND — For the second week in a row, Cuyahoga County residents will not need to mask up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Cuyahoga County remains in the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are not high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 12

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Post-pandemic Cleveland needs the attention of civic leaders: Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- The remnants of COVID’s harsh impact are spread across the empty streets and sidewalks of downtown Cleveland. Cleveland is hardly alone. Empty office space is a problem in most urban centers. But despite how the cheerleaders try to spin it, this hurts. Especially because, as reporter Sean McDonnell has detailed for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, some data suggest Cleveland lags most other cities in the percentage of employees who are returning to the office after two years of at-home work mandated by the pandemic.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
CINCINNATI, OH

