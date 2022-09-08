Read full article on original website
Suspect detained after deady double shooting in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Avondale Sunday that left two people dead. The Avondale Police Department said around 3:06 p.m., a witness called police to report a person had been shot near Central Avenue and Madden Drive. When officers arrived, they found an adult...
'You don’t ever get to speak to me again': New Arizona law protects crime victims from abusers
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — After waiting nearly two years, an Arizona mother is about to see a state law that bears her name go into effect. Dubbed “Kayleigh’s Law," the statute will allow victims of dangerous crimes, including sex crimes, to petition courts for what amounts to a lifetime restraining order against their assailant.
2 arrested for allegedly shooting woman at short-term rental house in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editors note: The above video aired in an earlier broadcast. Police in Scottsdale have arrested two people in connection with a shooting at a short-term rental house in Scottsdale early Friday morning. The incident occurred in the area of East Hubbel Street in Scottsdale around 4...
Man with samurai sword shot, killed by police in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Officers shot and killed a man armed with a samurai sword on Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident occurred at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix. Police say that 40-year-old Aaron Baughman was using the sword to hit a fence at the Cactus Park police station.
1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
NY woman gets prison term after in-flight altercation forces plane to be diverted to Sky Harbor
PHOENIX — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged...
Shooting at north Phoenix strip mall kills 18-year-old, leaves woman injured
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Police Department told 12News. Police have identified the victim as 18-year old Miguel Rosas. The incident occurred in the late afternoon hours at a strip mall near 19th...
Hit-and-run suspect arrested for fatal Valley crash
PHOENIX — A 25-year-old woman was arrested this week on suspicion of causing a fatal collision that killed a pedestrian on June 11 in Tolleson. Octavia Coleman is facing charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a traffic incident after police took her into custody on Tuesday.
Police trying to identify man found dead in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Casa Grande Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man who was found dead on September 4 near Mopar Drive and Chrysler Lane. Police discovered the man's body after responding to reports of a shooting Sunday morning. The unidentified man is described as...
Security footage shows shooter as he fired 200 rounds during Phoenix rampage
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released new security footage documenting a shooting rampage that killed two people and wounded others near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Isaiah Williams, 24, allegedly dressed himself in tactical gear and fired up to 200 rounds around a Phoenix hotel before...
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
'An extremely unusual charge': Why Queen Creek police are going after parents of kid who brought gun to school
PHOENIX — An elementary school student who brought a gun to campus could face criminal charges. Queen Creek police say the 9-year-old boy told them he carried the gun to avoid a "potential abduction" while walking to Legacy Traditional School-Queen Creek. Two weeks after the incident, authorities are now...
Child told Queen Creek police they carried gun to school to avoid a 'potential abduction'
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Queen Creek Police Department is recommending criminal charges for the parents of a child who brought a gun to school last month. The agency said Wednesday it was submitting charges against the student and their parents after officers allegedly found a firearm in the child's backpack.
All students safe after Central High lockdown, 3 students being investigated
PHOENIX — Central High School in Phoenix was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon as officers worked to clear classrooms and investigate "possible popping" sounds allegedly heard on campus. Three students are under investigation with police after a fight broke out on campus at around noon. During the fight, students...
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the events surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix. Officials said that the crash took place at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the westbound lanes at milepost 146,...
'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting
PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
New details released surrounding the murder of Casa Grande family
CASA GRANDE, Ariz — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. New information has emerged about the murder of four people in Casa Grande by their own family member. Police shared details of the arrest and confirmed a court hearing date for 21-year-old Richard Wilson IV, who has been accused of the murders.
Phoenix man killed victim because they 'would not leave his house,' police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a local man accused of fatally shooting someone outside his residence Monday night near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Jose Estrada, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a man who would not leave his property, court records show.
Police: Scottsdale student says school shooting threat was a 'joke'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A 10-year-old Scottsdale student has allegedly admitted to writing a note that threatened to carry out a school shooting on Tuesday, police say. The BASIS Scottsdale student claimed the note was meant to be a joke,...
Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
