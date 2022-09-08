ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Suspect detained after deady double shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Avondale Sunday that left two people dead. The Avondale Police Department said around 3:06 p.m., a witness called police to report a person had been shot near Central Avenue and Madden Drive. When officers arrived, they found an adult...
AVONDALE, AZ
Man with samurai sword shot, killed by police in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Officers shot and killed a man armed with a samurai sword on Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident occurred at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix. Police say that 40-year-old Aaron Baughman was using the sword to hit a fence at the Cactus Park police station.
PHOENIX, AZ
1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Hit-and-run suspect arrested for fatal Valley crash

PHOENIX — A 25-year-old woman was arrested this week on suspicion of causing a fatal collision that killed a pedestrian on June 11 in Tolleson. Octavia Coleman is facing charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a traffic incident after police took her into custody on Tuesday.
TOLLESON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Child Pornography#Electronic Devices#Linkedin
Police trying to identify man found dead in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Casa Grande Police Department is seeking help in identifying a man who was found dead on September 4 near Mopar Drive and Chrysler Lane. Police discovered the man's body after responding to reports of a shooting Sunday morning. The unidentified man is described as...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant

MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
MESA, AZ
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the events surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix. Officials said that the crash took place at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the westbound lanes at milepost 146,...
PHOENIX, AZ
'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting

PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
PHOENIX, AZ
New details released surrounding the murder of Casa Grande family

CASA GRANDE, Ariz — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. New information has emerged about the murder of four people in Casa Grande by their own family member. Police shared details of the arrest and confirmed a court hearing date for 21-year-old Richard Wilson IV, who has been accused of the murders.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
