Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed Nebraska woman
ALLIANCE, Neb. - Ryan McElroy, 37, Salina, has pleaded guilty to a motor vehicle homicide DUI, Class 2 Felony in Box Butte County, Nebraska District Court. McElroy will serve a minimum penalty of one-year imprisonment, with a maximum of 50 years. McElroy's charges of manslaughter (Class 2 Felony), DUI-third offense (Class W Misdemeanor), and reckless driving (Class 3 Misdemeanor) were dropped due to a plea agreement of pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.
News Channel Nebraska
Second Half Rally Lifts Sidney over Mustangs
GORDON – It was a tale of two halves for the Sidney football team Friday night in Gordon. The Red Raiders played arguably their most apathetic half of football to date to trail Gordon-Rushville 17-6 at intermission. Only to burst from the locker room to score twice in the third period and twice in the fourth while stymieing a Mustang offense that had imposed its will before the break.
Comments / 0