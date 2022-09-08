ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

One injured after Walton County motorcycle crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a tractor trailer Sunday afternoon. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report both vehicles were in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98, near the intersection of S Watersound Parkway in south Walton County.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City man injured in motorcycle accident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Panama City man is being treated for injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading east in the outside lane of Highway 98 just east of South Watersound Parkway. A tractor trailer was also driving in […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

U.S. Coast Guard investigating industrial accident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have turned over the investigation of an “industrial accident” to the United States Coast Guard. Police said they got the call around 6:45 Sunday evening. Police would not say the nature of the accident or if there were any injuries. However, investigators learned the accident took place […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

One injured in PCB motorcycle accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle accident on Middle Beach Road Saturday night. Police said the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Panama City Beach man, was trying to turn west onto Middle Beach Road. He reportedly ran into the back of a truck also heading west on Middle Beach. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at Port Panama City, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell NewsChannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. We’re told the U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating the death.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Flooding impacts residents across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Flooding impacted a large portion of the area on Sunday. Road closures could be seen across areas from Panama City Beach, Panama City, Lynn Haven, and across Bay County. “If you can’t see what you are driving through, just stop and turn around. We try to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach expects boil water notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Walton County deputies search for alleged tire slash suspect

WALTON COUNY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to identify a man from a house security surveillance video. Deputies say the man in the footage allegedly slashed all four tires of both vehicles in the residence driveway on Thursday. According to deputies, the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

