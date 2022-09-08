Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
One injured after Walton County motorcycle crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a tractor trailer Sunday afternoon. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report both vehicles were in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98, near the intersection of S Watersound Parkway in south Walton County.
Panama City man injured in motorcycle accident
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Panama City man is being treated for injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading east in the outside lane of Highway 98 just east of South Watersound Parkway. A tractor trailer was also driving in […]
Two people dead in multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Leon County
A deadly multi-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 in Leon County early Sunday.
FDOT releases Big Bend Traffic advisory for week of Sept. 11
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
U.S. Coast Guard investigating industrial accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have turned over the investigation of an “industrial accident” to the United States Coast Guard. Police said they got the call around 6:45 Sunday evening. Police would not say the nature of the accident or if there were any injuries. However, investigators learned the accident took place […]
One injured in PCB motorcycle accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle accident on Middle Beach Road Saturday night. Police said the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Panama City Beach man, was trying to turn west onto Middle Beach Road. He reportedly ran into the back of a truck also heading west on Middle Beach. […]
WJHG-TV
U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at Port Panama City, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell NewsChannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. We’re told the U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating the death.
WCTV
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead. According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound. Upon FHP’s arrival,...
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
One killed in Saturday night crash
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WJHG-TV
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Flooding impacted a large portion of the area on Sunday. Road closures could be seen across areas from Panama City Beach, Panama City, Lynn Haven, and across Bay County. “If you can’t see what you are driving through, just stop and turn around. We try to...
Tallahassee Fire Captain killed in off-duty accident
The Tallahassee Fire Department stated that Captain Brenden Rudy was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday night.
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Searching for Nila May Brock, 77 of Vernon, Florida
On September 9, 2022, Nila May Brock was reported missing. Nila Brock is a 77 year old white female, with alter mental status. Nila Brock left in a 2010 Honda car, blue in color, Fl Tag: JWSC82. It appears Nila Brock left her house in Vernon, Florida around September 3.
Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
WEAR
Walton County deputies search for alleged tire slash suspect
WALTON COUNY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to identify a man from a house security surveillance video. Deputies say the man in the footage allegedly slashed all four tires of both vehicles in the residence driveway on Thursday. According to deputies, the...
BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Scotty James Williams of Greenwood, Florida on Charges of Drug Possession, Trafficking
On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., a deputy patrolling the Dellwood Community saw a blue Toyota traveling approximately 95 miles per hour on Highway 69. The deputy made contact with the driver, Scotty James Williams, and learned he did not have a valid driver’s license. Williams...
Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
