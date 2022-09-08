ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 9

Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – Week 3 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season in the Muskegon area is almost officially in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action.
HIGH SCHOOL
MLive.com

Grand Rapids Week 3 highlights: See the heroes from OK Conference openers

The race for OK Conference championships kicked off Friday in Week 3 of the Michigan high school football season. Quarterback Mason Mackenzie set Caledonia’s single-game passing yards record, throwing for 316 yards. Mackenzie was 6-of-7 and threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers, and he ran for one, too. Tyler Burd led Caledonia’s defense with six tackles, and Jaxon Engelberg recorded an interception for the 3-0 Fighting Scots.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy