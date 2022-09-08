The race for OK Conference championships kicked off Friday in Week 3 of the Michigan high school football season. Quarterback Mason Mackenzie set Caledonia’s single-game passing yards record, throwing for 316 yards. Mackenzie was 6-of-7 and threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers, and he ran for one, too. Tyler Burd led Caledonia’s defense with six tackles, and Jaxon Engelberg recorded an interception for the 3-0 Fighting Scots.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO