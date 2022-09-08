Read full article on original website
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 9
Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – Week 3 of the 2022 Michigan high school football season in the Muskegon area is almost officially in the books and there were plenty of noteworthy final scores across the entire West Michigan area from Friday night’s action.
Grand Rapids Week 3 highlights: See the heroes from OK Conference openers
The race for OK Conference championships kicked off Friday in Week 3 of the Michigan high school football season. Quarterback Mason Mackenzie set Caledonia’s single-game passing yards record, throwing for 316 yards. Mackenzie was 6-of-7 and threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers, and he ran for one, too. Tyler Burd led Caledonia’s defense with six tackles, and Jaxon Engelberg recorded an interception for the 3-0 Fighting Scots.
Running back’s 7-TD, 300-yard game headlines Kalamazoo-area Week 3 prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Sturgis’ Jacob Thompson is no stranger to ripping off big runs or finding the end zone multiple times in a game, but Friday’s performance was unmatched, even to his lofty standards. The senior running back ran for 302 yards and six scores, and even...
Kent City sophomore runner wins MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week honors
MUSKEGON – Lila Volkers showed plenty of potential last fall as a freshman runner on the Kent City girls cross country team with runner-up finishes at the CSAA Silver Conference championship meet and the Division 3 regional meet. She then went on to finish 14th overall at the Division...
