'Your dog ripped out my eye, bro': Gainesville police cleared, but 2 officers suspended

An investigation and video evidence have cleared the Gainesville Police Department of wrongdoing for its use of a K-9 unit during the apprehension of Terrell Bradley , a man who lost his eye after being arrested.

But a separate internal report reviewed by Police Chief Lonnie Scott Thursday gave him enough concern to suspend two officers he felt acted inappropriately during the incident.

The Gainesville Police Department on Thursday released the much-anticipated body camera footage from the July arrest that detailed exactly what transpired step-by-step when an officer pulled Bradley over leaving the Sweetwater apartment complex in northeast Gainesville.

Much of what was released contradicted the narrative shared by some of Bradley's advocates and relatives who have repeatedly claimed officers allowed the dog to attack the 30-year-old man while they stood by watching and laughing at him.

Bradley arrest: A Gainesville man lost his eye after a police K-9 attack. Community members demand answers

Protest: Family members, community react to police K-9 attack that cost fleeing suspect his eye

Council meeting: Advocates take over GPD advisory council meeting for Terrell Bradley, Dovico Miles cases

What happened during the Terrell Bradley arrest

On July 10 around 11:30 p.m., an officer attempted to pull Bradley over for a traffic violation along Northeast 15th Street. A police report stated he ran a stop sign, though Scott said Thursday there was no such sign.

Body cam footage shown during the press conference shows Bradly almost immediately tussling with an officer after stepping out of his vehicle. It's unclear whether he elbowed the officer before taking off on foot toward the Eden Park apartment complex, located at 1330 NE 39th Ave.

Video shows that police found a gun with an extended magazine. Police also found that Bradley was a convicted felon and did not have a concealed weapons permit, both felony charges.

Per GPD procedures with a potentially armed subject, a K-9, named Ranger, joined.

"The dog was actually not called out until (officers) established the facts that there was a gun in the car with an extended magazine with a round in the chamber," Scott said.

Police searched for Bradley for nearly 45 minutes, citing the public safety of area residents with a fleeing, potentially armed suspect.

The dog located Bradley hiding in the bushes and quickly apprehended him. Video shows police yelling for Bradley to come out of the bushes, though he can be heard screaming in anguish.

"My eye is out," he said to the police. "Your dog ripped out my f---ing eye, bro."

Officers quickly helped Bradley to his feet, called upon emergency medical services and gave him water upon request.

"I can't see," Bradley told them.

Gainesville police officers heard teasing each other after arrest

While being treated for his wounds, however, two officers were caught on camera teasing each other for losing a shoe and naming the wrong complex, which Scott said were inappropriate at the time given the seriousness of Bradley's injuries.

Those officers were not the ones suspended and were who Scott singled out during the press conference.

"Those officers did not meet the standards of the Gainesville Police Department and have been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation," he said

Bradley was later taken to a local area hospital before being airlifted to Tampa, where he had surgery to remove his eye from injuries sustained during the arrest.

Despite the approval from V2 Global, the outside investigating agency, Scott said Thursday that the department is empathetic to Bradley and his family for his injuries that will forever alter his life.

What's next?

He said the full investigation should be completed within two weeks.

"We stand by our commitment to be fully transparent and share information as we're able," Scott said.

The incident has sparked protests and community outrage for people demanding answers. Scott, who was named police chief in July shortly after the incident, promised a thorough investigation, citing hours upon hours of video that needed to be reviewed.

In response to the protests, the K-9 unit was initially taken off patrol but is undergoing training to return soon.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 'Your dog ripped out my eye, bro': Gainesville police cleared, but 2 officers suspended