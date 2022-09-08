ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

'Your dog ripped out my eye, bro': Gainesville police cleared, but 2 officers suspended

By Staff report
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

An investigation and video evidence have cleared the Gainesville Police Department of wrongdoing for its use of a K-9 unit during the apprehension of Terrell Bradley , a man who lost his eye after being arrested.

But a separate internal report reviewed by Police Chief Lonnie Scott Thursday gave him enough concern to suspend two officers he felt acted inappropriately during the incident.

The Gainesville Police Department on Thursday released the much-anticipated body camera footage from the July arrest that detailed exactly what transpired step-by-step when an officer pulled Bradley over leaving the Sweetwater apartment complex in northeast Gainesville.

Much of what was released contradicted the narrative shared by some of Bradley's advocates and relatives who have repeatedly claimed officers allowed the dog to attack the 30-year-old man while they stood by watching and laughing at him.

Bradley arrest: A Gainesville man lost his eye after a police K-9 attack. Community members demand answers

Protest: Family members, community react to police K-9 attack that cost fleeing suspect his eye

Council meeting: Advocates take over GPD advisory council meeting for Terrell Bradley, Dovico Miles cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vh4xB_0hnXoLiL00

What happened during the Terrell Bradley arrest

On July 10 around 11:30 p.m., an officer attempted to pull Bradley over for a traffic violation along Northeast 15th Street. A police report stated he ran a stop sign, though Scott said Thursday there was no such sign.

Body cam footage shown during the press conference shows Bradly almost immediately tussling with an officer after stepping out of his vehicle. It's unclear whether he elbowed the officer before taking off on foot toward the Eden Park apartment complex, located at 1330 NE 39th Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjXUR_0hnXoLiL00

Video shows that police found a gun with an extended magazine. Police also found that Bradley was a convicted felon and did not have a concealed weapons permit, both felony charges.

Per GPD procedures with a potentially armed subject, a K-9, named Ranger, joined.

"The dog was actually not called out until (officers) established the facts that there was a gun in the car with an extended magazine with a round in the chamber," Scott said.

Police searched for Bradley for nearly 45 minutes, citing the public safety of area residents with a fleeing, potentially armed suspect.

The dog located Bradley hiding in the bushes and quickly apprehended him. Video shows police yelling for Bradley to come out of the bushes, though he can be heard screaming in anguish.

"My eye is out," he said to the police. "Your dog ripped out my f---ing eye, bro."

Officers quickly helped Bradley to his feet, called upon emergency medical services and gave him water upon request.

"I can't see," Bradley told them.

Gainesville police officers heard teasing each other after arrest

While being treated for his wounds, however, two officers were caught on camera teasing each other for losing a shoe and naming the wrong complex, which Scott said were inappropriate at the time given the seriousness of Bradley's injuries.

Those officers were not the ones suspended and were who Scott singled out during the press conference.

"Those officers did not meet the standards of the Gainesville Police Department and have been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation," he said

Bradley was later taken to a local area hospital before being airlifted to Tampa, where he had surgery to remove his eye from injuries sustained during the arrest.

Despite the approval from V2 Global, the outside investigating agency, Scott said Thursday that the department is empathetic to Bradley and his family for his injuries that will forever alter his life.

What's next?

He said the full investigation should be completed within two weeks.

"We stand by our commitment to be fully transparent and share information as we're able," Scott said.

The incident has sparked protests and community outrage for people demanding answers. Scott, who was named police chief in July shortly after the incident, promised a thorough investigation, citing hours upon hours of video that needed to be reviewed.

In response to the protests, the K-9 unit was initially taken off patrol but is undergoing training to return soon.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 'Your dog ripped out my eye, bro': Gainesville police cleared, but 2 officers suspended

Comments / 6

Related
WCJB

Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man on probation arrested for possession of drugs and gun

ALACHUA, Fla. – Sallone Travonta Barbary, 38, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with violation of probation, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cocaine possession. Alachua Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle burglary in progress...
ALACHUA, FL
bctelegraph.com

Guilty of murder, sues sheriff’s office

A man who pleaded guilty to the beating death of a Lake Region man in 2019 is suing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that deputies used excessive force when arresting him. In a federal lawsuit, Travis Roe claims he did not resist nor pose a threat to officers...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sweetwater, FL
City
Bradley Junction, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for domestic battery and damage to victim’s car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tajar Muqit Leath, Jr., 22, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with domestic battery and criminal mischief. Leath allegedly punched a woman, then went outside and damaged her vehicle, breaking the mirrors, windshield wipers, and a door handle. The damage was estimated at less than $1,000.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Palatka PD: Update to deadly shooting outside a club

PALATKA, Fla — As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday September 3, Police say that after multiple interviews, evidence collection and eye witness testimony they are able to provide an update. Authorities have learned that the two victims, Donte Diaz and Luther Ward were involved...
PALATKA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

17-year-old on probation for murder arrested for gun possession

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jerquay Lavon Freeman, 17, was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent under 24 years of age. Freeman is on probation after serving a two-year state prison sentence on a second-degree murder charge. Freeman was a passenger in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine

OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Convicted Felon#Bro#Caught On Camera#K 9#Council#Gpd
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him

A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Teen arrested after hitting school employee in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Levy County faces criminal charges after a fight at Chiefland Middle-High School. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male student for battery on a school employee. Deputies say the teen was fighting another student when school officials got between them. They say the...
CHIEFLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Independent Florida Alligator

Parents of Gainesville 3-year-old who shot and killed himself charged with manslaughter

Gainesville police arrested the parents of a 3-year-old who fatally shot himself with an unsecured gun Aug 24, charging them with negligent manslaughter and other charges. Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Shelynn Carter, 34, were charged with manslaughter, unsafe storage of a firearm and three counts of neglect Wednesday, court documents show. The neglect charges refer to two of their other young children who were present at the time of the shooting.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Mobile home in Gainesville is severely damaged after a fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A mobile home is severely damaged following a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews arrived at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park on NW 54th St. Crew members reported seeing heavy smoke and flames spewing out of the back of the home. The first...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrived at Sweetwater Square apartments off of Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity police have not released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Danae Duncan, program...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy