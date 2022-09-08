HOUSTON – For the third consecutive season, the University of Houston Men's Basketball program has sold out of season tickets for home games inside the Fertitta Center. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of single-game tickets for the Cougars' 18 regular-season home games inside the Fertitta Center beginning Monday, Oct. 24. To purchase single-game tickets on/after Oct. 24, fans may call the Athletics Ticket Office at 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) during regular business hours or click here and follow the appropriate links.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO