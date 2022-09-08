Read full article on original website
uhcougars.com
Men’s Golf Opens Season at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on Sunday
CHOUDRANT, La. – The University of Houston Men's Golf program opens its fall season Sunday morning when it tees off at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek Country Club and Golf Course. The Cougars will play 18 holes each day through Tuesday on the 7,105-yard, par-72 course. A...
uhcougars.com
Janda, Theut Power Sweep
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The University of Houston volleyball team won its eighth match in a row on Saturday, defeating Kennesaw State in straight sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-12). The eight-match winning streak for the Cougars (8-1) ties head coach David Rehr's longest winning streak while at Houston. Senior Mogran Janda...
uhcougars.com
Theut Leads Houston to Resume Building Win
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Down two sets, no problem for the University of Houston volleyball team as the Cougars stunned rv Mississippi State 3-2 in an electric Newell-Grissom Building on Friday night. Houston (7-1) has now won seven matches in a row, is 3-0 this season against SEC teams, and...
uhcougars.com
Game Primer: Texas Tech
GAME 2 - TEXAS TECH No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech. Houston has won seven consecutive regular season road games. The win streak is the longest for the Cougars since running off nine straight between Nov. 14, 1987-Sept. 23, 1989. In 2021, the Cougars went undefeated in road regular season games for the fifth time in program history (2021, 2011, 1988, 1979, 1952).
uhcougars.com
Cougars Set for Clash Against Huskies
HOUSTON – The University of Houston Soccer program continues its season with a non-conference matchup against crosstown rival Houston Baptist at 7 p.m., Sunday, at Sorrels Field on the campus of HBU. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with live stats available here. HISTORY WITH THE HUSKIES. ·...
uhcougars.com
Men’s Hoops Season Tickets Sell Out
HOUSTON – For the third consecutive season, the University of Houston Men's Basketball program has sold out of season tickets for home games inside the Fertitta Center. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of single-game tickets for the Cougars' 18 regular-season home games inside the Fertitta Center beginning Monday, Oct. 24. To purchase single-game tickets on/after Oct. 24, fans may call the Athletics Ticket Office at 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) during regular business hours or click here and follow the appropriate links.
