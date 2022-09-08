ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Top Prep Performers from girls volleyball, girl golf and boys water polo

By Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Highlights from Wednesday in high school sports:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • Talia Behrens finished with 13 kills, two blocks and an ace, Gina Decas had nine kills, four digs and two aces, Fi Grava amassed 25 assists, six digs, four kills and five aces, Kaitlin Logan contributed six digs, four kills and two aces, and Maddie Applegate added four kills, four digs and an ace to lead St. Bonaventure (6-5, 1-0) to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 sweep of Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League opener.
  • Matilda Greulach had 11 kills, Makena Biondi finished with six kills and three blocks, Laurel Barsochini had 12 digs and two aces, and Syd Lowry added five aces and five digs to lead Agoura to a 25-16, 25-11, 25-13 sweep of Oak Park in a nonleague match.
  • Oaks Christian earned a 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Thousand Oaks in a Marmonte League opener. For the Lancers, Kayleigh May had 22 assists, Leah Curtin finished with 10 kills and Mia Paculan had 13 digs.

GIRLS GOLF

  • Jiya Dalal earned medalist honors by firing a 1-under 34 to lead Simi Valley (3-1) to a 219-266 win over Saugus in a nonleague match at Simi Hills Golf Course.
  • Paula Quiatchon was the medalist with a 42 to lead Hueneme (1-1) to a 297-327 win over Channel Islands (0-1) on the par-35 Vineyard Course at River Ridge Golf Club.

BOYS WATER POLO

  • Camden Kocur had three goals to lead Oaks Christina to an 8-5 win over Palos Verdes in a nonleague game.


