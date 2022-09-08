Wednesday's Top Prep Performers from girls volleyball, girl golf and boys water polo

The heat is with us for one last day Friday. The coast will again be in the 80s to low 90s, and inland in the 90s to 100s. A warm overnight will follow above average highs. An excessive heat warning will stay in effect until 8:00 pm for the inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County valleys and inland coast. More excessive heat warnings will pick up at 10:00 am Friday morning for the Ventura County beaches, lasting until 8:00 pm as well. A heat advisory also expires at 8:00 am, covering the South Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and interior of SLO County.

