Columbus man sentenced for fatal shooting; woman stabbing accomplice sentenced

More than a dozen people, many of them quietly sobbing, gathered in a Franklin County courtroom Thursday to witness the sentencing of the man who fatally shot James J. Hayden — their son, husband, father and friend.

Adam Manns, 23, of the Hilltop, pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of Hayden on June 23, 2021 outside the Beverage Warehouse , located at 849 E. 11th Ave. in South Linden. In exchange, Franklin County prosecutors dropped murder charges.

County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page immediately found Manns guilty, then heard victim impact testimony.

Several family members spoke through tears about the 29-year-old Hayden, a Southeast Side resident, and presented photos of him, including at his wedding, to the judge.

Porsha Hayden, James Hayden’s wife, described him as the life of the party with a heart of gold.

“He was my best friend and my healer, and he wasn’t perfect, but he was perfect for me,” said Porsha Hayden. “All we have are memories.”

Judge Page sentenced Manns to a minimum sentence of 18 years in prison, following the joint recommendation by prosecutors and Manns’ attorney. As required by the Reagan Tokes Act, Page gave Manns an indefinite sentence. Manns could serve up to five years of additional time if the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction determines he is a continued threat to society.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Scott Kirschman said Manns and Hayden were strangers when they brushed into each other just before the liquor store closed for the evening. Surveillance video shows the two men talking, but doesn’t include audio of their conversation.

Within a minute, Hayden was shot dead, Kirschman said. Witnesses told police that Manns got into the passenger seat of a vehicle and as it left the liquor store parking lot, witnesses said he fired several rounds from a handgun at Hayden.

Manns’ attorney, Matt Bodeman, said Manns is remorseful. Manns apologized to Hayden’s family at the sentencing.

“I made a mistake. I’m going to take this time to rehabilitate and become a better person,” Manns said.

After sentencing Manns, Judge Page echoed some of the victim’s family members by telling Manns everyone has a choice.

“You had a choice that day,” Page said. “The choices that we make can have a great impact on the lives of people who we may not know.”

In another Franklin County Common Please courtroom, a Columbus woman faced sentencing Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Franklin County prosecutors have said Nicole White, 42, held 23-year-old Maria Inez Best down on March 13, 2020 while William Elliott repeatedly kicked, taunted and stabbed Best.

White pleaded guilty in November to felony charges of manslaughter, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh sentenced White to a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison with a maximum sentence of 25 years and six months in prison, complying with the joint recommendation by White’s attorney and prosecutors.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Simon Huh said prosecutors based this agreement on the fact that this was an “unusually grisly” murder and White cooperated by testifying against Elliott at trial. In exchange for her plea and testifying against Ellott, prosecutors dropped murder charges.

After a Franklin County jury found Elliott guilty in June of murder and other charges, McIntosh sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 27 to 32.5 years.

White’s attorney, Robert Krapenc, said she previously struggled with alcohol and drug use.

“When I first met with her, I don’t think she even understood why she was charged,” Krapenc said. “Over the last several years she’s obviously been sober and her mind’s cleared up quite a bit. She understands really how horrible these events were and her part.

White did not speak at her sentencing.

