Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi police investigating Burger King shooting that injured three

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting at a Burger King that left three men injured Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Old Brownsville Road for a shooting, Senior Officer Travis Pace said. Officers located three men who had been shot. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment with non-fatal injuries, according to Pace.

The suspect fled the scene. Police believe the shooting was not a random act of violence, Pace said.

Old Brownsville Road between South Padre Island Drive and Cliff Maus Drive were closed to traffic while police investigated.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 361-886-2600.

This is a developing story. Check caller.com for updates.

