New study in JNCCN suggests way to predict outcomes with high accuracy prior to surgery for pancreatic cancer patients

A new era of early cancer detection with blood test may change cancer screening paradigms
New tests can detect common cancer signal across over 50 types of cancer from tumour DNA in blood. Latest results are an important first step to early detection of previously hard to find cancers. Cancer services must step up to redefine early cancer detection and the provision of care. Paris,...
Cold method for clearer fatty liver observation found
Osaka, Japan – Obesity can give rise to a variety of health concerns. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—a type of fatty liver disease that might progress to cancer—is particularly prevalent among obese people. Treatment for NASH patients has yet to be found, due partly to the absence of suitable and efficient methods to isolate and analyze characteristics of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which are proven to play a significant role in NASH-associated liver fibrosis and liver cancer progression. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists made a significant advance in this quest with their new approach of performing enzymatic cold perfusion to isolate HSCs from both murine and human fatty liver-associated tumors. Their findings were published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Neoadjuvant immunotherapy improves outlook in high-risk melanoma
Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before and after surgery to remove cancerous tissue had a significantly lower risk of their cancer recurring than similar patients who received the drug only after surgery. Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before...
A woman who felt so low she could barely shower was given antidepressants. She had a seizure, and a scan revealed an orange-sized tumor had caused her personality to change.
Michelle Francis snapped at loved ones and was abrupt to co-workers, which she said was out of character.
Weill Cornell Medicine’s Clinical and Translational Science Center awarded $61.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health
Weill Cornell Medicine was awarded a $61.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) to continue funding its Clinical and Translational Science Center (CTSC) until 2027. It is the largest federal grant ever awarded to Weill Cornell Medicine and the fourth consecutive time this initiative has been funded by the NIH, representing 20 years of continuous funding.
Poll: Aching joints make older adults reach for many forms of pain relief – but health risks could follow
Popping a pill may bring short-term relief for arthritis-related joint pain, but many older adults may not realize that what they swallow could raise their risk of other health problems, or that other non-drug options could help them, a new poll suggests. Popping a pill may bring short-term relief for...
