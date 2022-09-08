MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In just two days, it will have been 21 years since the horrific 9/11 terror attacks that took almost 3,000 lives and wounded countless others. On that day, many first responders from our area went to New York to assist in the days after the attack. Today the Archdiocese of Mobile held it's annual "Blue Mass”, honoring those first responders who jumped into action on that day and celebrating the heroes that protect us here in Mobile. Being a first responder is oftentimes a thankless job and many of those first responders that were there today say it's a good feeling when their hard work is recognized.

