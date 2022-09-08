ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores signs agreement for new air terminal

GULF SHORES – Plans for commercial air service at the Gulf Shores International Airport moved forward with the announcement that the Gulf Shores Airport Authority signed an agreement with TBI/VINCI Airports for the construction of a new commercial air terminal. The project involves a two-phased approach with an estimated...
MPD: Two women killed in deadly I-65 Service Road crash

A deadly crash claimed the lives of two women in Mobile early Sunday morning. According to MPD, officers responded to reports of a two vehicle crash on East I-65 Service road North near Main Street. Two women, 26-year-old Samihya Cowans and 28-year-old Elizabeth Thrash were discovered in one of the...
REALITY CHECK UPDATE: Possible inspection from St. Stephen's Woods apartment management

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Conditions inside several units at the St. Stephen's Woods Apartments in Prichard remain nearly unlivable tonight. Earlier this week we showed you mold, caved in ceilings, water damage and other issues that residents say management has refused to fix. We got an update from a resident who says after our story aired on Wednesday, she's seen management on the property and that's a big deal considering the housing office has been closed following a fire, making it unusable.
Mobile Police: Man leads police on chase with child on board

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Street. The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was terminated...
Local runners finish the journey for Memphis mom murdered as she jogged

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On any other day, you might see them scattered out along the Eastern Shore, pounding the pavement individually. But this morning they joined forces, getting their instructions. "We're gonna circle the pier and then come back here and disperse and quickly as possible," said one...
BCSO: Two shot, one killed in Fairhope Friday night

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office, on Friday 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot...
Catholic mass honoring first responders: "Thank you for all that you do"

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In just two days, it will have been 21 years since the horrific 9/11 terror attacks that took almost 3,000 lives and wounded countless others. On that day, many first responders from our area went to New York to assist in the days after the attack. Today the Archdiocese of Mobile held it's annual "Blue Mass”, honoring those first responders who jumped into action on that day and celebrating the heroes that protect us here in Mobile. Being a first responder is oftentimes a thankless job and many of those first responders that were there today say it's a good feeling when their hard work is recognized.
