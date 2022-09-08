Read full article on original website
WKRC
Indiana mother pleads guilty to abandoning her 5-year-old son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Indiana woman admitted to driving to Colerain Township and abandoning her non-verbal 5-year-old son on a dark street at night. Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to a child endangerment charge Monday. Adkins first dropped her other two children off with a friend in Tennessee. Then on Feb....
WKRC
Local man arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of minor at Dave & Buster's
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A Tri-State man accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor is expected in court Monday. Court documents say that 39-year-old Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo at a business in Springdale on Saturday. According to an affidavit, Hayes walked past the...
WKRC
Man accused of taking picture up juvenile's skirt appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Montgomery man appeared in court Monday for secretly taking a picture up a girl's skirt at a Springdale business. Jeffrey Hayes faces a voyeurism charge for the Sept. 10 incident. Hayes walked past the victim, who is a juvenile, briefly stopped and took a picture under...
WKRC
Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
WKRC
Local man arrested in connection to undercover human trafficking operation
VERONA, Ky. (WKRC) - A local man is facing charges in connection to an undercover human trafficking operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida says 61-year-old John Glass responded to an online escort service ad. Investigators say he set up a meeting with a prostitute which turned...
WKRC
Pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Avondale has died
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run has died from his injuries. Police were called to Reading Road, near Blair Avenue, just before 9 p.m. on August 24. They say Richard Tavares, 55, was standing in the road, not in a marked...
WKRC
Neighbors react to serial peeping tom's recent arrest
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of peeping into a Liberty Township woman's home is now out on bond. Hamilton mother Cherrol Myer was disgusted when her teenage daughter told her a registered sex offender lived a street over. "It's still close enough if he was on his porch,...
WKRC
2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
WKRC
2 wounded in West Price Hill shooting
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Gunfire erupts Sunday afternoon leaving two people wounded in West Price Hill. Cincinnati Police say it happened on West Liberty Street near Iliff Avenue shortly before one Sunday afternoon. Crews took both of the victims to the hospital, and both are stable. Police did...
WKRC
CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
WKRC
Former Covington employee accused of charging more than $150,000 to city credit cards
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A former Covington city administrator has been indicted for allegedly using city credit cards to make more than $150,000 in personal purchases. Allison Donaldson faces federal charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. She is the former administrative manager for the public works department. Beginning...
WKRC
Battle of the Badges: Cincinnati police, fire departments bring back decades-old tradition
QUEENSGATE, Ohio (WKRC) - The inaugural Battle of the Badges brought some friendly competition between firefighters and police officers Friday in Queensgate. This rivalry came together to make a difference in the community. It's a rivalry that goes back more than 100 years. Cincinnati firefighters and police officers planned to...
WKRC
Finish Eliza's Run: Runners join movement in memory of Memphis mother abducted, killed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People across the nation are running in honor of Eliza Fletcher. The Memphis woman’s violent abduction last Friday shocked people across the nation. The wife, mother and teacher was at the halfway point of her 10-mile run when a man forced her into an SUV. Police found her body just days after the suspect’s arrest.
WKRC
Buddy Walk funds services that help Tri-State people with Down Syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Celebrating the lives of extraordinary people. Jim Hudson and Ryan Duggan, who are both with the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati talk about this year's Buddy Walk on September 10.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chad is a 'bro' dog who needs a forever family
CINCINNAT (WKRC) - Chad, a German shepherd mix at Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking for a forever home. Chad loves people, likes to go on walks or hikes, and is a "super awesome guy" according to those at the shelter.
WKRC
Local baker gets cookies into Target stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chloe and Amelia are ready for a second chance at life, & Chica needs a home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chloe and Amelia were two of the 4,000 Beagles rescued from a breeding facility on the East Coast -- 20 of which were sent to the SPCA Cincinnati. They are both one year old, very sweet, and very curious and excited to explore living life to the fullest as dogs.
WKRC
Local high school wins competition, will be first to put on 'Frozen: The Musical'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time in forever, a local high school will be putting on a production of "Frozen: The Musical." The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International held The United States of Frozen contest. It's a nationwide competition to see which high school...
WKRC
Kings Island reveals details of 2022 Halloween Haunt
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - With the end of summer comes preparation for one of Kings Island's most anticipated attractions. The park recently released new details about what to expect at the 2022 Halloween Haunt. Visitors can experience six haunted mazes, four scare zones, three live shows, and some hair-raising rides.
WKRC
Cincinnati gas prices drop 9 cents in 13th week of national decline streak
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Gas prices continued to drop both locally and nationally. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.60 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in Cincinnati were 36.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still 62 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
