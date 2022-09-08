ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

WKRC

Man accused of taking picture up juvenile's skirt appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Montgomery man appeared in court Monday for secretly taking a picture up a girl's skirt at a Springdale business. Jeffrey Hayes faces a voyeurism charge for the Sept. 10 incident. Hayes walked past the victim, who is a juvenile, briefly stopped and took a picture under...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WKRC

Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Avondale has died

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run has died from his injuries. Police were called to Reading Road, near Blair Avenue, just before 9 p.m. on August 24. They say Richard Tavares, 55, was standing in the road, not in a marked...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Neighbors react to serial peeping tom's recent arrest

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of peeping into a Liberty Township woman's home is now out on bond. Hamilton mother Cherrol Myer was disgusted when her teenage daughter told her a registered sex offender lived a street over. "It's still close enough if he was on his porch,...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 wounded in West Price Hill shooting

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Gunfire erupts Sunday afternoon leaving two people wounded in West Price Hill. Cincinnati Police say it happened on West Liberty Street near Iliff Avenue shortly before one Sunday afternoon. Crews took both of the victims to the hospital, and both are stable. Police did...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local baker gets cookies into Target stores

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kings Island reveals details of 2022 Halloween Haunt

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - With the end of summer comes preparation for one of Kings Island's most anticipated attractions. The park recently released new details about what to expect at the 2022 Halloween Haunt. Visitors can experience six haunted mazes, four scare zones, three live shows, and some hair-raising rides.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati gas prices drop 9 cents in 13th week of national decline streak

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Gas prices continued to drop both locally and nationally. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.60 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in Cincinnati were 36.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still 62 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH

