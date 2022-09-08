Read full article on original website
sandiegocountynews.com
El Centro Border Patrol seizes firearms, ammo, and marijuana seized at checkpoint
Salton City, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 22-year-old United States citizen in possession of five loaded firearms, ammo, and marijuana, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:40 p.m., a black 2007 GMC Yukon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting the primary lanes referred the vehicle to...
Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a suspect, Joshua Dominic Ornelas was arrested by the Yuma Police Department on July 12 and was charged with Premeditated Murder in the 1st degree for the murder of Juan Alfredo Ruiz. The post Yuma man charged for premeditated murder, held on more than $1M bond appeared first on KYMA.
kprl.com
Arrest in San Luis 09.09.2022
Two people arrested in San Luis after their car alarm attracted the attention of police. A 22-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were parked on Calle Joaquin, near some motels off Los Osos Valley road near 101 when their car alarm went off Saturday night. Officers searched the two occupants and...
kyma.com
Woman from Brawley was shot in the leg
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Brawley Police Department, a woman was shot in the area of North Imperial Avenue on September 7 around 5:45 a.m.. The Brawley Police Department said the adult female was found with a gunshot wound on her lower leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
calmatters.network
Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring
CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
holtvilletribune.com
Women Promotes Firearm Safety, Proficiency
EL CENTRO — As someone who was not raised around firearms, it was hard for Imperial Valley resident Jennifer Goodsell to imagine she would ever own one. But now, as the proud owner of a Glock 19 9mm, Goodsell is not only well versed about how to handle a handgun safely and responsibly but has a membership at a local shooting range, too.
Sentencing postponed for the Yuma man charged in connection to fatal shooting
After pleading guilty to second-degree murder last month, Anthony Guillen's prison sentence will temporarily be put on hold. The post Sentencing postponed for the Yuma man charged in connection to fatal shooting appeared first on KYMA.
Attorney for the man accused of alleged money laundering withdraws from case
The man accused of allegedly defrauding victims out of hundreds-of-thousands of dollars will be appointed to a new attorney. The post Attorney for the man accused of alleged money laundering withdraws from case appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 31-Sept. 5
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 31 and Sept. 5. 9:46 a.m.: Deputies responded to the reporting of a 2-year-old child walking down the middle of the street in Seeley on Wednesday morning carrying a blanket and bottle in black sweatpants, a gray shirt, and no shoes. Deputies were able to locate the mother after responding.
825 lbs of narcotics seized by CBP within a week
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently intercepted more than 825 pounds of narcotics during seven smuggling attempts, authorities said.
kyma.com
Power outages in Yuma County
(KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting the area of San Luis, Arizona. APS said power line(s) are down from Las Brisas St. to A St. and Sality Canal Rd. to 8th St. in San Luis, Arizona. UPDATE: Power lines are now...
School crossing guard died due to injuries from accident in Yuma
A 70-year-old woman Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard and was hit by a car on September 1, she recently died on September 6 due to her injuries. The post School crossing guard died due to injuries from accident in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Police Investigate Stabbing of Brawley Man
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Police Department is investigating the stabbing of a Brawley man that was reported about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 in the 900 block of Main Street. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was listed in stable condition after having been transported by an air ambulance to a hospital outside of the county, the Police Department stated in a press release.
kyma.com
Imperial Valley recovers after Tropical Storm Kay
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - From closed gyms to last-minute event adjustments, all a result of the rain Tropical Storm Kay Dumped on Imperial County yesterday. Michael Harvey is the treasurer for the 9/11 stairclimb event. He says the heavy rain was unexpected. "Well obviously the weather took a...
70-Year-Old Maria Cecilia Chavez Dead After Car Crash In Yuma (Yuma, AZ)
Official reports state that a 70-year-old crossing guard in Arizona died last Thursday after she was hit by an SUV while on duty. Personnel from the Yuma Police Department report that [..]
kyma.com
Imperial County offers community sandbags for the weekend rainfall
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office of Emergency Services (OES) will be offering free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas and properties prone to flooding of Imperial County for preparation of Hurricane Kay. Sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to...
kyma.com
Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
thedesertreview.com
Hurricane Kay update provided by the Imperial County fire department & Office of Emergency
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services convened and were provided an update from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration on the trajectory of Hurricane Kay. As of 9:30 AM, this morning, September 9, the major impacts will be felt in the southwestern...
kyma.com
The latest road closures due to Tropical Storm Kay
NEAR OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office said four people were injured, including an Imperial County deputy, after three vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 8 near Ocotillo and Imperial Highway. The crash happened Friday morning on the westbound lane of Interstate 8. Several...
AZFamily
Gov. Doug Ducey claims stop-gap border fix has led to drug busts
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Doug Ducey spent the day in Yuma to see firsthand how his temporary border barrier is working. The state spent millions on stacked shipping containers to fill gaps. So, how effective are they? The governor said the containers have helped law enforcement. “The operational control that we have allows us to not only interdict the migrants but to really stop the flow of drug cartels and activity,” Ducey said. The governor boasted that his plan will cut off the flow of illegal drugs smuggled across the border, particularly the flow of deadly fentanyl. “This is a poisoning of people,” he said.
