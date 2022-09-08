Nick Saban was not happy as he jogged to midfield after Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday as at least one Alabama player appeared to give the “Horns Down” gesture toward the Longhorns. It appeared Henry To’o To’o gave the gesture, which Saban was asked about earlier in the week, and the coach said he would go over the issue with his team.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO