Bonus notes, observations from brutal second viewing of Alabama-Texas
Ooof. The second viewing wasn’t any prettier. A day after Alabama snuck out of Austin a 20-19 winner over Texas, the DVR rewind was just as ugly as the real time version. The Crimson Tide couldn’t have looked worse for long stretches of the game but Texas couldn’t convert quality drives into touchdowns when it smelled blood.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns
Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: Alabama fans, here's the brutal truth: This Tide team has serious issues
I’ve got some bad news for Alabama faithful looking for an answer to why what used to look so easy, is now so ugly. And it begins and ends with the same guy who spent much of the offseason complaining about NIL and its impact on recruiting. Want to...
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football vs. Alabama this weekend
A massive weekend on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff was a bit overshadowed by what took place on the field in the last couple of days for Texas football. This weekend, Texas battled head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with what turned out to be a lot on the line for both teams.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban screams at Alabama players for 'Horns Down!' gesture
Nick Saban was not happy as he jogged to midfield after Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday as at least one Alabama player appeared to give the “Horns Down” gesture toward the Longhorns. It appeared Henry To’o To’o gave the gesture, which Saban was asked about earlier in the week, and the coach said he would go over the issue with his team.
247Sports
Blue-chip recruits buzzing about the Longhorns showing against Alabama
Texas football went toe to toe with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon, losing a 20-19 heartbreaker, doing it in front of a group of recruits Steve Sarkisian and his staff would like to see help them win these type of ballgames for years to come. “Absolutely amazing atmosphere,” offensive...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas
Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
postsouth.com
In loss, Texas football just sent a powerful message to Alabama and the SEC | Toppmeyer
AUSTIN, Texas – Flag bearers stationed at the 5-yard line held banners showing the emblems of each Big 12 team while the national anthem played Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Minutes later, more flags arrived on the scene, these showing Alabama's script ‘A.’. It served as a visual...
Texas Football Set A New Attendance Record This Saturday
The Texas football program set a new attendance record during Saturday's marquee matchup against No. 1 Alabama. DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium welcomed 105,213 fans to the sold-out game. The fans in attendance at today's game are getting a good show. Despite an injury for starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first...
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
AL.com recruiting: Watch as we review Alabama’s 2023 quarterback commitments
We’re back for Week 2 of the AL.com Recruiting Show sponsored by Inline Lighting. In this episode, reporter Nick Alvarez takes a look at Alabama’s pair of quarterback commitments: Georgia’s Dylan Lonergan and Louisiana’s Eli Holstein. Which thrower has a stronger arm? Which is more athletic? Find out as Alvarez and sports video and social media producer Patrick Greenfield provide highlights and analysis.
Horns Down. Texas, don’t mess with Alabama’s Million Dollar Band
Alabama’s gonna beat Texas like a drum. That’s a hands down, horns down given. Probably. The Crimson Tide Million Dollar Band has been disrespected by the Texas Longhorns and there will be hell to pay in Austin, Texas today. Roll Tide. R E L A T E D:...
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
Rookie from Alabama carted off in his first NFL game
In the first quarter of the first game of his NFL career, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left the turf at FedEx Stadium on a cart. The Commanders announced the former Alabama standout would not return to the game because of a knee injury. Mathis went down on a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit challenges Texas fans ahead of College GameDay in Austin
Kirk Herbstreit wanted to make sure Texas fans showed up for “College GameDay” in Austin. In a video tweeted Friday, Herbstreit and Rece Davis discussed Alabama’s road presence in Austin as 20.5-point favorites. Herbstreit called on Texas fans to show up strong for the ESPN pregame show.
Golf Digest
The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend
On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
Georgia vs. Samford college football 2022 live stream (9/10) How to watch online, TV info, time
The Georgia Bulldogs host the Samford Bulldogs in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, September 10, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The game will be live streamed via DirecTV Stream. No. 2 Georgia is 1-0 this season, while Samford is also 1-0. The teams last played in 2017, with Georgia...
Richard Young, Alabama 5-star running back pledge, delivers 90-yard touchdown run
Last season, Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back and Alabama pledge Richard Young showed why he was one of the top recruits in America, rushing for 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns in just 10 games. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound ball-carrier will have a chance to exceed those numbers as a senior, ...
