ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Bonus notes, observations from brutal second viewing of Alabama-Texas

Ooof. The second viewing wasn’t any prettier. A day after Alabama snuck out of Austin a 20-19 winner over Texas, the DVR rewind was just as ugly as the real time version. The Crimson Tide couldn’t have looked worse for long stretches of the game but Texas couldn’t convert quality drives into touchdowns when it smelled blood.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns

Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
FanSided

6 key recruits impressed by Texas football vs. Alabama this weekend

A massive weekend on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff was a bit overshadowed by what took place on the field in the last couple of days for Texas football. This weekend, Texas battled head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with what turned out to be a lot on the line for both teams.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban screams at Alabama players for 'Horns Down!' gesture

Nick Saban was not happy as he jogged to midfield after Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday as at least one Alabama player appeared to give the “Horns Down” gesture toward the Longhorns. It appeared Henry To’o To’o gave the gesture, which Saban was asked about earlier in the week, and the coach said he would go over the issue with his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Blue-chip recruits buzzing about the Longhorns showing against Alabama

Texas football went toe to toe with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon, losing a 20-19 heartbreaker, doing it in front of a group of recruits Steve Sarkisian and his staff would like to see help them win these type of ballgames for years to come. “Absolutely amazing atmosphere,” offensive...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas

Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Texas Football Set A New Attendance Record This Saturday

The Texas football program set a new attendance record during Saturday's marquee matchup against No. 1 Alabama. DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium welcomed 105,213 fans to the sold-out game. The fans in attendance at today's game are getting a good show. Despite an injury for starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#College Football#American Football#Kickoff#Espn#Cbs Sports#The Heisman House#Forde Yard Dash#Fox Sports Rrb#Longhorns Fans Ahead#Longhorns Qb Quinn Ewers#Associated Press#Texan
AL.com

AL.com recruiting: Watch as we review Alabama’s 2023 quarterback commitments

We’re back for Week 2 of the AL.com Recruiting Show sponsored by Inline Lighting. In this episode, reporter Nick Alvarez takes a look at Alabama’s pair of quarterback commitments: Georgia’s Dylan Lonergan and Louisiana’s Eli Holstein. Which thrower has a stronger arm? Which is more athletic? Find out as Alvarez and sports video and social media producer Patrick Greenfield provide highlights and analysis.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rookie from Alabama carted off in his first NFL game

In the first quarter of the first game of his NFL career, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left the turf at FedEx Stadium on a cart. The Commanders announced the former Alabama standout would not return to the game because of a knee injury. Mathis went down on a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit challenges Texas fans ahead of College GameDay in Austin

Kirk Herbstreit wanted to make sure Texas fans showed up for “College GameDay” in Austin. In a video tweeted Friday, Herbstreit and Rece Davis discussed Alabama’s road presence in Austin as 20.5-point favorites. Herbstreit called on Texas fans to show up strong for the ESPN pregame show.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend

On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy