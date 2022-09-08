ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Podcast On Pause During Queen Elizabeth II Mourning Period

Meghan Markle has put her popular Spotify podcast Archetypes on hold following the death last week of Queen Elizabeth II. According to a message on the podcast’s home page, “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.” The Queen’s funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. Markle, the wife of the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry, debuted the podcast last month, overtaking – at least temporarily – the usual Spotify U.S. frontrunner Joe Rogan on the Spotify charts. (Archetypes currently is at the #2 spot, with The Joe Rogan Experience at #1). Produced by...
ABC News

King Charles III and Queen Camilla: Former press secretary on their bond

A former top aide to King Charles III is opening up about the king's work ethic, his relationship with his wife, Queen Camilla, and more in a new interview with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts. Patrick “Paddy” Harverson, who worked closely with Charles as a communications director from 2004 through...
