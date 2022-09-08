Read full article on original website
ABC News
Prince Harry and Meghan’s children in line to get new royal titles after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, are in line to get new titles following the death Thursday of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Archie, 3, could assume the title of HRH Prince Archie of Sussex. His younger sister, Lili, 1, could become...
ABC News
Prince Harry remembers 1st time queen hugged her 'beloved great-grandchildren' Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has shared some of his favorite memories of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Harry, now fifth in line to the throne, issued a statement Monday, remembering the monarch he knew as "granny." "Granny, while this...
Meghan Markle Podcast On Pause During Queen Elizabeth II Mourning Period
Meghan Markle has put her popular Spotify podcast Archetypes on hold following the death last week of Queen Elizabeth II. According to a message on the podcast’s home page, “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.” The Queen’s funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. Markle, the wife of the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry, debuted the podcast last month, overtaking – at least temporarily – the usual Spotify U.S. frontrunner Joe Rogan on the Spotify charts. (Archetypes currently is at the #2 spot, with The Joe Rogan Experience at #1). Produced by...
Fans On Social Media Think Prince Harry Is A Better Husband Than Prince William
Prince William and Prince Harry haven’t always gotten along over the years. Recently, the two had a falling out after Prince Harry decided to leave Royal life behind and live in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children. Now, the brothers and their wives came together after the loss of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
ABC News
King Charles III and Queen Camilla: Former press secretary on their bond
A former top aide to King Charles III is opening up about the king's work ethic, his relationship with his wife, Queen Camilla, and more in a new interview with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts. Patrick “Paddy” Harverson, who worked closely with Charles as a communications director from 2004 through...
