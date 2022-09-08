ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

wymt.com

Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all remember where we were on that fateful September morning. For Peter Berres, September 11, 2001 is a day he will never forget. Berres was preparing to drive from his home in Lexington to Bowling Green for a meeting when what was once a beautiful day took horrific turn. He watched as black smoke filled the New York City sky on his television. A plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky benefit concert to be held in Rupp Arena in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A benefit concert to help Eastern Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington this fall. “Kentucky Rising” will be at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Suicide prevention event remembers Somerset girl

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Broken Pieces No More is an advocacy group. They raise awareness for child abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and bullying. “Those are topics that a lot of people have a hard time digesting. A hard time talking about. We want to make it to where we can sit down at the table and have these open discussions,” said executive director of Broken Pieces No More, Pamela Richards-Woodall.
SOMERSET, KY
foxlexington.com

Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Miss Ruby celebrates 56 years at Stonewall Elementary School

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A cafeteria worker is starting her 56th year at an elementary school in Fayette County. For 56 years, Ruby Allnutt has worked at Stonewall Elementary School. “Some have grown up and have kids and come to eat with them. They can’t believe I’m still here,” Allnutt...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
speedonthewater.com

Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland

With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
JAMESTOWN, KY
103GBF

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY

