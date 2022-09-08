Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Louisville officials, first responders remember 9/11 attacks on 21st anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department, Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer honored the 21st Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Sunday. The tribute and memorial were held at the Louisville Division of Fire Headquarters. ”Every year on Sept. 11, we come together to grieve...
wymt.com
Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
wymt.com
Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
wymt.com
Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all remember where we were on that fateful September morning. For Peter Berres, September 11, 2001 is a day he will never forget. Berres was preparing to drive from his home in Lexington to Bowling Green for a meeting when what was once a beautiful day took horrific turn. He watched as black smoke filled the New York City sky on his television. A plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky benefit concert to be held in Rupp Arena in October
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A benefit concert to help Eastern Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington this fall. “Kentucky Rising” will be at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature...
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
wymt.com
Suicide prevention event remembers Somerset girl
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Broken Pieces No More is an advocacy group. They raise awareness for child abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and bullying. “Those are topics that a lot of people have a hard time digesting. A hard time talking about. We want to make it to where we can sit down at the table and have these open discussions,” said executive director of Broken Pieces No More, Pamela Richards-Woodall.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
wymt.com
Lexington Fire Dept. donates retired fire engine to Eastside Technical School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Eastside Technical Center now have a new teaching tool-- a real fire engine. Future firefighters at the school are learning more hands on thanks to the big donation. “I think textbooks, to be honest, I think it’s a waste of time, hands on shows...
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
spectrumnews1.com
Miss Ruby celebrates 56 years at Stonewall Elementary School
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A cafeteria worker is starting her 56th year at an elementary school in Fayette County. For 56 years, Ruby Allnutt has worked at Stonewall Elementary School. “Some have grown up and have kids and come to eat with them. They can’t believe I’m still here,” Allnutt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Lexington suicide attempt survivor helps those struggling with mental health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For some, work is something you have to do but may not want to do. However, Julie Caudill said waking up each day to walk the halls at Participation Station helping others is her calling because at one point in time she almost didn’t wake up at all.
WHAS 11
Jeffersonville teen found safe in Frankfort
Police said Andrea Nesselrode has been found safe, 200-miles away in Frankfort. She has been missing for three weeks. Police said she ran away.
speedonthewater.com
Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland
With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
clayconews.com
Two Fugitives on the run after Evading a KSP Pursuit in Madison Co. captured in Fayette County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that , KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 3:00 A.M. Friday morning September 9, 2022, by the Lexington Metro Police Department advising that two wanted individuals being sought by KSP had been taken into custody.
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
Country singer John Michael Montgomery injured after tour bus crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Country singer John Michael Montgomery and two other people were injured Friday night when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line. Montgomery, 57, was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on Interstate 75 south of Jellico when...
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
Comments / 2