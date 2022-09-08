ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Unsung' angel who flew fighter planes for the RAF dies aged 103: Tributes to one of the last surviving female pilots of the Air Transport Auxiliary who flew Hurricanes and Spitfires from the factory to the airfield in World War Two

One of the last surviving female pilots who risked their lives delivering fighter planes for the RAF in the Second World War has died aged 103. Jaye Edwards was one of the women who flew for the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), a civilian organisation that helped the Allied war effort.
CBS News

Divers say they've found wreckage of the first U.S. Navy destroyer ever sunk by enemy fire

Divers off the southwestern coast of England have reported finding a World War I U.S. Navy destroyer that was sunk by a German submarine more than a century ago. The USS Jacob Jones, which was hit by a torpedo on December 6, 1917 in the English Channel, holds the distinction of being the first U.S. Navy destroyer ever sunk by enemy fire, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC).
The Independent

Royal Navy frigates shadow Russian warships close to UK waters

Three Royal Navy warships have been shadowing a Russian Navy task force in waters close to the UK.Type 23 frigates HMS Westminster, HMS Lancaster and HMS Richmond tracked Slava-class cruiser, Marshal Ustinov, the sister ship of the ill-fated Moskva which sunk in the Black Sea in April.They have also been keeping a watch on Udaloy-class destroyer, Vice-Admiral Kulakov and tanker Vyazma as the three ships headed home from the eastern Mediterranean after supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since February.At the same time, patrol ship HMS Mersey has also shadowed Russian military research vessel Akademik Ioffe on its journey south through...
US deploys nuke-capable B-52 bombers to UK

Nuclear-capable U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses landed at Royal Air Force base Fairford in the United Kingdom on Thursday. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced the bombers’ arrival in the U.K. The aircraft will use RAF Fairford to conduct Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe.
The Drive

B-1B Bombers Are Hunting Illegal Fishing Boats Off South America

A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The air operations between 12th Air Force and Air Mobility Command were part of a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. Multilateral engagements such as this one ensures maximum resource efficiency and enable the consistent training between U.S. Southern Command, component command and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings).Recent B-1B sorties highlight the growing maritime role for the bombers, but illegal fishing is a national security concern its own right.
nationalinterest.org

Why Poland Wants a Massive Fleet of U.S. Apache Helicopters

If Poland gets the ninety-six Apache helicopters it wants, it will make the country the world’s second-largest Apache operator. Poland announced that it would like to purchase up to 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters from the United States. The whopping, near-triple digit order would replace the country’s fleet of Mi-24 Hind helicopter gunships, an aged, Cold War-era design—and would also make Poland the largest Apache operator besides the United States Army.
MilitaryTimes

US, British crew get a taste of Australia’s E-7A command planes

KATHERINE, Australia — U.S. and British personnel joined a Royal Australian Air Force crew to train on the Boeing E-7A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft as part of a multinational air combat exercise here in northern Australia. Speaking to media during a visit to RAAF Base Tindal...
ARTnews

Remnants of Ancient Roman Turret Discovered at Hadrian’s Wall in England

Remnants of a turret from Hadrian’s Wall were unearthed by archaeologists during construction work for student accommodations in Ouseburn, near Newcastle, England. Hadrian’s Wall was a defensive fortification that spanned 73 miles across Roman Britain. Sixteen stone forts were built every 1,000 paces, with 80 milecastles, turrets and 6 supply forts set in between. Construction along the Stanegate Road route began in 122 CE and took seven years to complete. The turret is the only known example of its kind that has been found east of Newcastle. Additionally, the team uncovered a wall ditch and six berm obstacle pits. The finds...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Liberators Greeted With Cheers, Tears Of Joy

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMER 09: Ukrainian forces patrol after Ukrainian army took control some of the villages in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 09, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images).Ukrainian forces have carved wedges into occupied territory, where they are greeted as heroes as Russians retreat seemingly in disarray.
