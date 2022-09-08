Read full article on original website
'Unsung' angel who flew fighter planes for the RAF dies aged 103: Tributes to one of the last surviving female pilots of the Air Transport Auxiliary who flew Hurricanes and Spitfires from the factory to the airfield in World War Two
One of the last surviving female pilots who risked their lives delivering fighter planes for the RAF in the Second World War has died aged 103. Jaye Edwards was one of the women who flew for the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), a civilian organisation that helped the Allied war effort.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
Days After Propagandist Reveals Secret HQ Location, Putin Quickly Forces British Aircraft From Airspace Due To Violation
Ukraine was recently able to locate and eliminate the headquarters building of a Russian mercenary group known as Wagner. No fatalities were yet reported. The successful location and destruction of Wagner Headquarters came about because "a reporter [Sergei Sreda] posted images online accidentally revealing its location." [i]
Divers say they've found wreckage of the first U.S. Navy destroyer ever sunk by enemy fire
Divers off the southwestern coast of England have reported finding a World War I U.S. Navy destroyer that was sunk by a German submarine more than a century ago. The USS Jacob Jones, which was hit by a torpedo on December 6, 1917 in the English Channel, holds the distinction of being the first U.S. Navy destroyer ever sunk by enemy fire, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC).
Royal Navy frigates shadow Russian warships close to UK waters
Three Royal Navy warships have been shadowing a Russian Navy task force in waters close to the UK.Type 23 frigates HMS Westminster, HMS Lancaster and HMS Richmond tracked Slava-class cruiser, Marshal Ustinov, the sister ship of the ill-fated Moskva which sunk in the Black Sea in April.They have also been keeping a watch on Udaloy-class destroyer, Vice-Admiral Kulakov and tanker Vyazma as the three ships headed home from the eastern Mediterranean after supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since February.At the same time, patrol ship HMS Mersey has also shadowed Russian military research vessel Akademik Ioffe on its journey south through...
British divers find missing World War One wreck of US Navy destroyer: Remains of USS Jacob Jones is discovered 40 miles off coast of Isles of Scilly after it was sunk by enemy fire in 1917
British divers have found a US shipwreck from the First World War that has been missing deep in the ocean since it was sunk in 1917. A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on Thursday 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.
'Ghost Plane' Crashes Miles Out to Sea, Nobody Found in Cockpit
A report has said all four people believed to be on board the aircraft were German.
Famed World War II fighter pilot Dean 'Diz' Laird has died at 101, family says
Dean "Diz" Laird, the only known Navy ace to shoot down both German and Japanese planes during World War II, has died, his daughter told CNN on Monday. He was 101.
The remains of a 23-year-old killed during a bombing mission in World War II have been identified
The remains of a 23-year-old from Utah who was killed during a bombing mission in World War II have been identified, a federal agency said Thursday.
US deploys nuke-capable B-52 bombers to UK
Nuclear-capable U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses landed at Royal Air Force base Fairford in the United Kingdom on Thursday. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced the bombers’ arrival in the U.K. The aircraft will use RAF Fairford to conduct Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe.
Sweden elections too close to call, but right-wing bloc makes historic gains
Officials said on Monday that parliamentary elections in Sweden on Sunday were too close to call and the winners won't be announced until at least the middle of this week.
‘A leader of the world’: south-east Asian countries open to Putin pivot
Only Singapore has imposed sanctions, while others have been receptive to Moscow’s offers of friendship
B-1B Bombers Are Hunting Illegal Fishing Boats Off South America
A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The air operations between 12th Air Force and Air Mobility Command were part of a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. Multilateral engagements such as this one ensures maximum resource efficiency and enable the consistent training between U.S. Southern Command, component command and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings).Recent B-1B sorties highlight the growing maritime role for the bombers, but illegal fishing is a national security concern its own right.
Why Poland Wants a Massive Fleet of U.S. Apache Helicopters
If Poland gets the ninety-six Apache helicopters it wants, it will make the country the world’s second-largest Apache operator. Poland announced that it would like to purchase up to 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters from the United States. The whopping, near-triple digit order would replace the country’s fleet of Mi-24 Hind helicopter gunships, an aged, Cold War-era design—and would also make Poland the largest Apache operator besides the United States Army.
Family prepares to welcome ‘Eddie’ home from Korean War, 72 years after he went missing in action
The photos and papers carefully placed across Mark Prickler’s kitchen table traced the life of Edward Reiter, the uncle he never met. Reiter probably is in elementary school in the black-and-white one where he’s horsing around with a sister in front of his house in Northampton sometime in the 1940s.
US, British crew get a taste of Australia’s E-7A command planes
KATHERINE, Australia — U.S. and British personnel joined a Royal Australian Air Force crew to train on the Boeing E-7A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft as part of a multinational air combat exercise here in northern Australia. Speaking to media during a visit to RAAF Base Tindal...
Remnants of Ancient Roman Turret Discovered at Hadrian’s Wall in England
Remnants of a turret from Hadrian’s Wall were unearthed by archaeologists during construction work for student accommodations in Ouseburn, near Newcastle, England. Hadrian’s Wall was a defensive fortification that spanned 73 miles across Roman Britain. Sixteen stone forts were built every 1,000 paces, with 80 milecastles, turrets and 6 supply forts set in between. Construction along the Stanegate Road route began in 122 CE and took seven years to complete. The turret is the only known example of its kind that has been found east of Newcastle. Additionally, the team uncovered a wall ditch and six berm obstacle pits. The finds...
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
Ukraine Situation Report: Liberators Greeted With Cheers, Tears Of Joy
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMER 09: Ukrainian forces patrol after Ukrainian army took control some of the villages in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 09, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images).Ukrainian forces have carved wedges into occupied territory, where they are greeted as heroes as Russians retreat seemingly in disarray.
