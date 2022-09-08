Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Portland’s first tiny house hotel closes, selling two homes on wheels
Northeast Portland’s famous Caravan-The Tiny House Hotel, popular with people wanting to test out living in a space smaller than a parking spot, has closed. Two of the original tiny homes on wheels are for sale. Caravan, the world’s first collection of rentable micro dwellings built on trailers, opened...
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy
This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Who gave a Portland nonprofit $44 million? Which Portland chef’s on Netflix?
Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Sign-up here to receive an email when the NewsQuiz drops. Answer all 10 questions below to earn a final score.
Portland-raised DJ creates community for Black locals
Until Aug. 19, 2021, Dontā Laneil had never had a gig as a DJ. At that same time this year, he had performances at the Moda Center and other popular venues under his belt.
Seeing rats? Expert weighs in on how to fix Portland’s rat problem
There has been about a 400% increase in rat-related calls since 2020, according to an Interstate Pest Management employee.
Memorial to Keaton Otis to be Unveiled
The faded spray paint on the corner of Northeast 6th and Halsey reads, “We will always remember you.” The “you” most directly refers to Keaton Otis, the young Black man was murdered there by the Portland police on May 12, 2010. Since his death, that corner has on the 12th of every month seen a 6 PM vigil for Otis. Fred Bryant, Otis’s father, started the vigils one month after his son’s death, and over the years the vigils became a place to remember all victims of police violence, both the deceased and those who carry on. On Monday September 12, 2022 Otis, Bryant, and all casualties of police violence will be remembered in a more permanent fashion when a memorial art project is officially unveiled.
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and more
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Power shutoffs happening across Oregon amid extreme fire conditions, high winds.
Two downtown Portland hotels face foreclosure
UPDATE: A third hotel reaches agreement with creditors despite problems downtown documented in a recent report. Editor's note: The owners of The Dossier hotel announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, that an agreement was reached with LNR Partners on the loan modification terms, "resulting in no foreclosure of the property," the hotel owners said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. More in the story below. Two Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents. The hotels, which are all downtown, are the Hilton's flagship at 921 SW 6th, along with The Duniway on Southwest...
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
Rose City Comic Con celebrates 10 years of nerdom
Rose City Comic Con returned to the Oregon Convention Center on the weekend of September 9-11, attracting thousands for its 10th anniversary. For those who have never been it is Portland’s premiere pop culture event. Some pop culture/comic cons travel across the country and make a stop here in Portland but RCCC was born here in Portland (hence the name). It attracts artists and makers from all over the country and welcomes every fandom from fantasy to anime to comic book fans.
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
LeVar Burton Is in Portland This Weekend
Prepare for warp speed! LeVar Burton, the beloved actor of Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation fame, is in Portland. “Portland… Kunta is in the house!” Burton tweeted, sharing a picture of oysters from Jake’s (and referring to Kunta Kinte, whom he played in the phenomenally popular 1977 miniseries adaptation of Alex Haley’s novel Roots). He added, “##bydhttmwfi” (”But you don’t have to take my word for it,” which, judging by his Twitter feed, is his all-time favorite hashtag).
Portland’s West Hills residents brace for a few days without power
In Portland's West Hills, power was shut down Friday afternoon to thousands of homes and businesses as winds kicked into high gear during a red flag warning.
Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up
Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14
Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
Kyron Horman’s family to host car wash for his 20th birthday
Kyron Horman went missing from Skyline Elementary in 2010. He would have been celebrating his 20th birthday this year on Sep. 9. His family is hosting a car wash and fundraiser in honor of his birthday this weekend.
Make Gardening Fun — Add a Fairy Home!
We love Fairy Gardens here at the BFM, so we are incredibly excited about this week’s Market Sprouts activity, painting a terra cotta pot and transforming it into a Fairy Garden House. Fairy Gardens are small container gardens with miniaturized plants or elements, the purpose of which is to...
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
