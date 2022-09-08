ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

In 1996, Some of Portland’s Most Public People Revealed Where They Went for Some Privacy

This story first ran in the March 20, 1996, edition of WW. Favorite outdoor spots are a private thing. Though many gloat over the last place they camped and the seclusion they found, few readily hand out specifics on the exact location for fear of abusing their sacred spot. So, considering that we’ve asked well-known personalities in town to name their favorite outdoor spots, you might think we didn’t get much response—especially because personalities generally don’t like crowds anyway. Luckily, however, we did find a few adventurous types who were willing to tell all.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
portlandoccupier.org

Memorial to Keaton Otis to be Unveiled

The faded spray paint on the corner of Northeast 6th and Halsey reads, “We will always remember you.” The “you” most directly refers to Keaton Otis, the young Black man was murdered there by the Portland police on May 12, 2010. Since his death, that corner has on the 12th of every month seen a 6 PM vigil for Otis. Fred Bryant, Otis’s father, started the vigils one month after his son’s death, and over the years the vigils became a place to remember all victims of police violence, both the deceased and those who carry on. On Monday September 12, 2022 Otis, Bryant, and all casualties of police violence will be remembered in a more permanent fashion when a memorial art project is officially unveiled.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beckham
Lake Oswego Review

Two downtown Portland hotels face foreclosure

UPDATE: A third hotel reaches agreement with creditors despite problems downtown documented in a recent report. Editor's note: The owners of The Dossier hotel announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, that an agreement was reached with LNR Partners on the loan modification terms, "resulting in no foreclosure of the property," the hotel owners said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. More in the story below. Two Portland hotels are in foreclosure proceedings and could go up for auction, according to documents. The hotels, which are all downtown, are the Hilton's flagship at 921 SW 6th, along with The Duniway on Southwest...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Rose City Comic Con celebrates 10 years of nerdom

Rose City Comic Con returned to the Oregon Convention Center on the weekend of September 9-11, attracting thousands for its 10th anniversary. For those who have never been it is Portland’s premiere pop culture event. Some pop culture/comic cons travel across the country and make a stop here in Portland but RCCC was born here in Portland (hence the name). It attracts artists and makers from all over the country and welcomes every fandom from fantasy to anime to comic book fans.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Fitness#Creative Agency#24 Hour Fitness#Romanian#Mls
WWEEK

LeVar Burton Is in Portland This Weekend

Prepare for warp speed! LeVar Burton, the beloved actor of Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation fame, is in Portland. “Portland… Kunta is in the house!” Burton tweeted, sharing a picture of oysters from Jake’s (and referring to Kunta Kinte, whom he played in the phenomenally popular 1977 miniseries adaptation of Alex Haley’s novel Roots). He added, “##bydhttmwfi” (”But you don’t have to take my word for it,” which, judging by his Twitter feed, is his all-time favorite hashtag).
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up

Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Music
linfield.edu

Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14

Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Make Gardening Fun — Add a Fairy Home!

We love Fairy Gardens here at the BFM, so we are incredibly excited about this week’s Market Sprouts activity, painting a terra cotta pot and transforming it into a Fairy Garden House. Fairy Gardens are small container gardens with miniaturized plants or elements, the purpose of which is to...
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy