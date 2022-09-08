ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next

It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death

Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America

She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Life in Looks

It’s perhaps impossible to overstate the enormous legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the Highlands of Scotland on Thursday at age 96. A relatively small but significant portion of it comprises her personal style. England’s longest-reigning monarch started off dressing conservatively, favoring white dresses back in her princess days. But as the decades wore on, she slowly but surely decided to branch out. Color became a necessity when she began matching the national flags of the countries she visited on her royal tours, and by the time she’d hit her 50th year on the throne, in 2002, she’d opened herself up to the whole rainbow. In the years leading up to her passing, it wasn’t unusual to find her dressed in neon pink or highlighter green—typically from head to toe, as she had a habit of coordinating even her umbrellas with her ensembles. In remembrance, take a look back at what she chose to wear on some of the most memorable events of her life.
Prince Harry Is Grateful That the Queen Got to Meet ‘Darling Wife’ Meghan Markle Before Her Death

In an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry reflected on the many things he’s grateful he got to experience with his grandmother prior to her passing. Using the touching words the Queen shared after Prince Philip’s death — “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings” — Prince Harry expressed deep sadness for “this final parting” and shared a few of the first meetings he’s “forever grateful for,” including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”
Queen Elizabeth Had the Most Unusual—and Important—Job During World War II

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96 following 70 years on the throne—but her life of service didn't begin with her reign. When she was 14 years old, then-Princess Elizabeth gave a speech to BBC’s Children’s Hour to displaced children who evacuated from their U.K. homes due to bombing in the war. Later, footage of Elizabeth gathering produce from her garden to combat food shortages was also released.
1 week from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, here's what's happening today

Britain continued its official period of mourning Monday, exactly one week before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. A number of scheduled engagements were taking place around the country. King Charles III in parliament. The two houses of the British Parliament came together Monday in London's Westminster Hall for...
After Queen Elizabeth II: Who Is in the Royal Line of Succession?

On Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The passing of the Queen is a historic event that will surely reverberate and resonate well beyond the shores of Great Britain and the Commonwealth. Her reign of 70 years was the longest in British history, and her constant presence gave generations of Britons, as well as millions of people around the world, a sense of stability, continuity, and reassurance in times of both peace and turbulence.
British Airways Flight Holds Moment Of Silence In Queen Elizabeth II's Memory

When Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, one pilot made an announcement captured on video. British Airways Flight 208 was en route to London from Miami. “This is an incredibly sad day for all of us on British Airways,” the pilot said. “Our thoughts are with the entire royal family as we grieve her immeasurable loss. Since her accession to the throne, Her Majesty has visited 116 countries and we are honored that she flew with us for many of her historically momentous trips.”
India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Sunday observed a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II with flags lowered to half-staff on all government buildings. Official entertainment events were also canceled “as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Flags...
