wmagazine.com
How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next
It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II Dies and Multiple Rainbows Immediately Appear in Britain
Britain's monarch died at 96 on September 8, it was announced at 1:30 p.m. ET. Not long after, multiple rainbows appeared, including at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America
She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
‘The Queen’: Helen Mirren Wrote a Letter to Queen Elizabeth II Before Playing the Oscar-Winning Role
Actor Dame Helen Mirren won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Queen,' but she felt it was necessary to write her a letter first.
wmagazine.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s Life in Looks
It’s perhaps impossible to overstate the enormous legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the Highlands of Scotland on Thursday at age 96. A relatively small but significant portion of it comprises her personal style. England’s longest-reigning monarch started off dressing conservatively, favoring white dresses back in her princess days. But as the decades wore on, she slowly but surely decided to branch out. Color became a necessity when she began matching the national flags of the countries she visited on her royal tours, and by the time she’d hit her 50th year on the throne, in 2002, she’d opened herself up to the whole rainbow. In the years leading up to her passing, it wasn’t unusual to find her dressed in neon pink or highlighter green—typically from head to toe, as she had a habit of coordinating even her umbrellas with her ensembles. In remembrance, take a look back at what she chose to wear on some of the most memorable events of her life.
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Prince Harry Is Grateful That the Queen Got to Meet ‘Darling Wife’ Meghan Markle Before Her Death
In an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry reflected on the many things he’s grateful he got to experience with his grandmother prior to her passing. Using the touching words the Queen shared after Prince Philip’s death — “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings” — Prince Harry expressed deep sadness for “this final parting” and shared a few of the first meetings he’s “forever grateful for,” including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”
King Charles III Will Soon Replace the Late Queen Elizabeth II on British Money and Stamps
Much is changing now that Queen Elizabeth II has died and her eldest son has ascended to the throne as King Charles III —including British currency. Charles will eventually appear on new money in the U.K., another new reality to which Brits will need to adjust. Article continues below...
All the world leaders Queen Elizabeth II outlasted or lived to see in her 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth's death signals an end of an era. During her reign, she met with 16 UK prime ministers, 14 US presidents, and many more world leaders.
Here's How The Front Pages Are Covering The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
"You did your duty, ma'am."
Queen Elizabeth Had the Most Unusual—and Important—Job During World War II
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96 following 70 years on the throne—but her life of service didn't begin with her reign. When she was 14 years old, then-Princess Elizabeth gave a speech to BBC’s Children’s Hour to displaced children who evacuated from their U.K. homes due to bombing in the war. Later, footage of Elizabeth gathering produce from her garden to combat food shortages was also released.
King Charles III vows to continue Queen Elizabeth II's legacy of "lifelong service"
King Charles III delivered his first official address since taking the throne. The 73-year-old monarch vowed the carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy of "lifelong service." CBS News' Charlie D'Agata and Lana Zak reports from Buckingham Palace.
1 week from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, here's what's happening today
Britain continued its official period of mourning Monday, exactly one week before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. A number of scheduled engagements were taking place around the country. King Charles III in parliament. The two houses of the British Parliament came together Monday in London's Westminster Hall for...
Thousands turn out as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh
Crowds lined the streets of the Scottish capital as the queen’s hearse passed by, with some people bursting into spontaneous applause. Amid solemn ceremony, the coffin was then taken to rest in the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.Sept. 11, 2022.
After Queen Elizabeth II: Who Is in the Royal Line of Succession?
On Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The passing of the Queen is a historic event that will surely reverberate and resonate well beyond the shores of Great Britain and the Commonwealth. Her reign of 70 years was the longest in British history, and her constant presence gave generations of Britons, as well as millions of people around the world, a sense of stability, continuity, and reassurance in times of both peace and turbulence.
British Airways Flight Holds Moment Of Silence In Queen Elizabeth II's Memory
When Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, one pilot made an announcement captured on video. British Airways Flight 208 was en route to London from Miami. “This is an incredibly sad day for all of us on British Airways,” the pilot said. “Our thoughts are with the entire royal family as we grieve her immeasurable loss. Since her accession to the throne, Her Majesty has visited 116 countries and we are honored that she flew with us for many of her historically momentous trips.”
India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Sunday observed a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II with flags lowered to half-staff on all government buildings. Official entertainment events were also canceled “as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Flags...
How Currency, Stamps, and the U.K. National Anthem Could Change After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Currency, stamps and Britain's national anthem stand to change under King Charles III
