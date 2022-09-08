ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing Friday Night Frenzy

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Welcome to Friday Night Frenzy!

Every Friday night this fall, NewsChannel 34 Sports will be in attendance at several of the top high school football games taking place around Section IV.

Tune in to NewsChannel 34 every Friday at 11 p.m. where Brian Rudman will offer extended coverage and highlight local games and athletes.

Friday Night Frenzy is the place for Binghamton’s best local football coverage.

Coverage begins September 9th.

