Lancaster County, PA

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
9-year-old shot at Harrisburg party this weekend, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — On Sunday morning at about 1:00AM, Harrisburg Police were called to the 1000 block of South 18th for a reported shooting. According to Matt Maisel, the Director of Communications of the City Government Center, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 9-year-old girl had been transported to the hospital for injuries relating to a gunshot wound on her right heel.
HARRISBURG, PA
83-year-old killed in morning Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster investigated a two-vehicle crash that led to the death of an 83-year-old man. Police say that the accident occurred Friday morning at 8:49AM. An official report stated that an 83-year-old man, identified as Joseph Fisher, had attempted to make...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
HARRISBURG, PA
Woman dies after being crushed between two ambulances, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a private ambulance in Philadelphia's Germantown section on Saturday, police say. The woman was identified as Nisha Jaia Renee Dash, according to police. The crash happened on the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue around...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Missing woman in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Dauphin County. Officials say that Holly Rowe was last seen by family members on September 6 at about 1PM. She is reported to be 5'00" tall, weighs 180 lbs., has...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
A look into Harrisburg's newly debt free cautionary tale

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg is hitting a major milestone after more than two decades in debt. The city is now fulfilling a pledge to make Harrisburg debt free. More than a hundred million dollars have been cleared after two decades in the red, but while it’s a moment to celebrate, others warn it’s also a cautionary tale.
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg pays off historic $125.6 million in debt

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On September 9, Harrisburg City spokesperson Matt Maisel announced that the city has paid off its outstanding $125.6 million in debt, making Harrisburg debt-free. Today, the city made a final payment of $8.4 million to the Debt Service Fund at the Bank of New York Mellon....
HARRISBURG, PA
Showers moving in create a damp rest of the weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will remain cloudy the rest of the evening with a shower or two. The threat for showers will increase overnight tonight with lows in the mid 60s. SOGGY SUNDAY/MONDAY:. It will be quite wet on Sunday with areas of rain throughout the day....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Thunderstorms end with dry weather for the week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clouds will stick around tonight with a shower in spots. Lows will fall into the middle 60s. More showers are expected on Monday as a cold front approaches. As the front passes during the afternoon a few t'storms will pop up. Highs will be a bit warmer on Monday around 80.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

