HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — On Sunday morning at about 1:00AM, Harrisburg Police were called to the 1000 block of South 18th for a reported shooting. According to Matt Maisel, the Director of Communications of the City Government Center, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 9-year-old girl had been transported to the hospital for injuries relating to a gunshot wound on her right heel.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO