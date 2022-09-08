Read full article on original website
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
9-year-old shot at Harrisburg party this weekend, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — On Sunday morning at about 1:00AM, Harrisburg Police were called to the 1000 block of South 18th for a reported shooting. According to Matt Maisel, the Director of Communications of the City Government Center, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 9-year-old girl had been transported to the hospital for injuries relating to a gunshot wound on her right heel.
Gunman kills one in hours-long shoot out with police in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials say that the suspect fired dozens of rounds at SERT officers from multiple weapons. No law enforcement officers were injured. Authorities reported that after firing multiple rounds, the suspect opened the apartment door and held a rifle outside, scanning the area.
Woman arrested for assaulting victim who wouldn't fight niece, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Sterling Place for an assault on one victim that involved four suspects. Police reported that the victim expressed that four suspects had approached her residence to fight her. One of the suspects, Najee...
83-year-old killed in morning Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster investigated a two-vehicle crash that led to the death of an 83-year-old man. Police say that the accident occurred Friday morning at 8:49AM. An official report stated that an 83-year-old man, identified as Joseph Fisher, had attempted to make...
Passenger assaults driver and purposely crashes car, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County woman purposely took control of a vehicle and crashed the car that she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional officials. On September 4 at around 12:38AM, police say that they discovered a vehicle that had appeared to be...
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
Woman dies after being crushed between two ambulances, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a private ambulance in Philadelphia's Germantown section on Saturday, police say. The woman was identified as Nisha Jaia Renee Dash, according to police. The crash happened on the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue around...
Missing woman in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Dauphin County. Officials say that Holly Rowe was last seen by family members on September 6 at about 1PM. She is reported to be 5'00" tall, weighs 180 lbs., has...
Block party helps over 100 Harrisburg residents with prior convictions
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — More than 100 Harrisburg residents with past records of arrest or conviction are trying to restart their life, but not knowing exactly where to start. This is where the block party kicks in. Pennsylvania was the first state to pass clean slate legislation back in...
Planned Parenthood expansion of services receives pushback from some Lancaster officials
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — 1 in 4 women will need an abortion in her lifetime, according to Planned Parenthood. It’s for that reason Planned Parenthood Keystone is returning to Lancaster County, planning to open a new facility soon. In 2023, upon approval from the Department of Health,...
A look into Harrisburg's newly debt free cautionary tale
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg is hitting a major milestone after more than two decades in debt. The city is now fulfilling a pledge to make Harrisburg debt free. More than a hundred million dollars have been cleared after two decades in the red, but while it’s a moment to celebrate, others warn it’s also a cautionary tale.
Harrisburg pays off historic $125.6 million in debt
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On September 9, Harrisburg City spokesperson Matt Maisel announced that the city has paid off its outstanding $125.6 million in debt, making Harrisburg debt-free. Today, the city made a final payment of $8.4 million to the Debt Service Fund at the Bank of New York Mellon....
Showers moving in create a damp rest of the weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will remain cloudy the rest of the evening with a shower or two. The threat for showers will increase overnight tonight with lows in the mid 60s. SOGGY SUNDAY/MONDAY:. It will be quite wet on Sunday with areas of rain throughout the day....
Thunderstorms end with dry weather for the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clouds will stick around tonight with a shower in spots. Lows will fall into the middle 60s. More showers are expected on Monday as a cold front approaches. As the front passes during the afternoon a few t'storms will pop up. Highs will be a bit warmer on Monday around 80.
