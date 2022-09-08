ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Reveals Prices for New iPhone 14

By Sean Griffin
 3 days ago
Apple’s newest iPhone in their lineup—the iPhone 14—features added updates to the popular phone. The new model includes better cameras, faster processors, and a longer-lasting battery. However, the prices will cost the same as last year’s models despite issues brought on by inflation.

The pricing decision came as a mild surprise to many experts, who predicted the cost would rise as much as 15% more due to the rising costs of the phone’s many parts.

The media frenzy surrounding Apple’s new iPhone 14 stems from their annual post-Labor Day ritual event where the company shows off new products. The event on Wednesday was held at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. Notably, the event took place in a theater named after company co-founder Steve Jobs. Current CEO Tim Cook took the audience through a presentation chronicling the company’s efforts during the stages of the pandemic.

The past few years have seen minimal upgrades to the iPhone models. However, Apple announced that pricing for the standard iPhone will remain the same as previous models. A standard iPhone 14 will start at $799. The deluxe iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1099.

The new improvements to the Pro and Pro Max models is a 48-megapixel camera. Apple believes these cameras will produce incredibly high-quality pictures. The iPhone 13’s Pro and Pro Max versions only contain a 12-megapixel camera.

iPhone 14 Contains Upgraded Features

Another change to the high-end models is an “always-on” display that stays lit even when the device is locked. This is a feature that’s long been accessible on Google’s Android software.

In November, all iPhone 14 models will be able to send SOS messages through a new satellite feature. This added safety measure would allow users to request help even in remote or wilderness areas without cell phone reception or wireless connection.

Also, all new models include a motion sensor capable of detecting serious car accidents. When detected, the phone automatically connects to emergency services.

In the past few years, especially with rising inflation levels, smartphone sales have decreased. However, Apple has fared better lately than their top competitor in the market, Google’s Android.

The research firm International Data Corp. predicted a worldwide decline in 2022 smartphone shipments of 6.5% after seeing sales decline. This is almost double the 3.5% decline it had estimated a few months ago. Despite that estimated drop in sales, the average price for new smartphones is now expected to finish this year about 6% higher than last year, according to IDC estimates.

By keeping iPhones prices the same as previously, Apple faces a potential risk of hampering their profits with inflation likely driving up costs. However, Apple can afford that hit more so than many average Americans: the company has reaped $44 billion in profits through the first half of this year, so they’ll survive even if inflation harms sales of their new product.

