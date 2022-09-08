ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after Cass County crash

(Cass County, ND) -- A man is seriously injured and facing DUI charges after a Cass County crash. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff began swerving on Cass County Highway 38 north of State Highway 46, then rolled his vehicle Saturday evening. Storhoff was ejected from the...
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

DUI checkpoint scheduled in Ransom County

(Ransom County, ND) -- A heads up from the North Dakota Highway Patrol on a DUI Checkpoint coming to the area at the end of the week. Officials say the checkpoint will take place Friday night in Ransom County, and will last early in Saturday morning. “These enforcement efforts influence...
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
Cass County, ND
Crime & Safety
newsdakota.com

Fargo Police Release Internal Review of Fatal Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police released its internal review of the fatal shooting of Shane Netterville during the police advisory and oversight board meeting. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said the department’s internal investigation determined officer Adam O’Brien didn’t violate use of force policies during the July shooting.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

One man injured in UTV rollover crash near Lisbon

LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – One man was seriously injured in a UTV rollover crash southbound on Cass County Highway 38, approximately 1 mile north of State Highway 46. Bruce Storhoff, 51, of Nome, N.D., drove the UTV from the west ditch onto Highway 38, then into the east ditch. Storhoff attempted to correct the vehicle but rolled several times, ejecting Storhoff from the vehicle. The UTV came to rest in a field on the east side of Highway 38.
LISBON, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/8/2022 – At 2:00 p.m., the CFD responded to the 300 block of S Minnesota St. for an alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was found that the staff was running a test and no danger was present. The staff cleared the alarm, and the CFD spoke with the staff and cleared the scene.
CROOKSTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cass
kfgo.com

One person arrested in custody after high-speed pursuit and search

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A multi-jurisdictional pursuit and search led to four men being taken into custody in Moorhead overnight. At 9:19pm Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a call at an apartment building in the 3100 block of 32nd St. S. after shots were fired into an empty, stolen vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting. Three men in dark clothing were seen leaving the area and officers set up surveillance at a nearby apartment building where two individuals known to Fargo police live. A woman approached the officers and said that men fitting the description of those who were seen leaving the shooting had gone into the building. Moments later, four men exited the building and ignored verbal police commands to stop, and sped away in a black SUV without its lights on. The SUV was spotted by another FPD officer who responded and followed it into Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
theodysseyonline.com

17 Things That Describe A Night Downtown In Grand Forks As Told By ‘The Office’

Let's be real, just about everyone has seen at least one episode of the office. If you haven't, shame on you, it is actually really funny. I finally decided to hop on the band wagon and watch it and I realized just how much laughter I was missing out on. But anyways, Grand Forks is a college town and you can bet that you will run into what feels like everyone you know downtown. The college kids are downtown Thursday through Saturday, and I guarantee that one of these 17 things can apply to your night downtown, if not all of them.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KARE 11

4 detained by Moorhead police after high-speed chase on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Four people were detained on Wednesday night after fleeing from police on I-94 at speeds greater than 100 mph. According to Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz, around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted that a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Fargo was heading east toward Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man arrested after firing shotgun in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- One person is under arrest after Grand Forks Police responded to reports of gunshots late Thursday evening. Officers tell WDAY Radio that they received calls around 10:30 p.m. of a gunshot going off in the area of 2120 Library Lane. When they arrived, authorities say it was found that Scott Mittledorf had confronted to females from his second floor balcony as they were attempting to catch a dog in his front yard.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Director speaks on controversy surrounding Fargo Drag Show

(Fargo, ND) -- A local drag show is making it's way to Fargo, with organizers saying the event is suitable for all ages. WDAY Radio spoke with Kyle Anderson, co-owner of Scarlet Vision Productions and director of the "Oh My Gourd, It's Fall" drag show being hosted in the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Nile cases in North Dakota on rise

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota West Nile cases are on the rise. Officials have confirmed eleven human cases, all of which were considered the neuroinvasive type. Cases have popped up in Burleigh, Morton, Mclean, Mercer, Stark, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, and Richland counties. One bird and nearly 20 mosquito pools...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
jrmcnd.com

Dazey, N.D. woman graduates from JRMC Cancer Center

JRMC named Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in the country. Tina Bryn said cancer changed her a little, and not just her hair. After a cancer diagnosis in July 2021, the 47-year-old said she is more apt to enjoy memories with her family rather than take on extra tasks. “Work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy